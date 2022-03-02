hbo-max-drops-trailer-for-upcoming-julia-child-series

It seems that Julia Child is making a resurgence. We now have the HBO Max trailer for their upcoming series on the TV chef.

Child was an icon. Her work on TV birthed modern culinary television entertainment as we know it. Without her, you don’t have Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond, and so many more. This series is going to be a look at her career and life. Simply called Julia this is something that fans anew and old will enjoy.

This will focus on the time period after Julia Child’s cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking was published. Sarah Lancashire will play the entertainer and will be joined by a lot of great cast members.

“I hope you have as much fun as I did,” the actress says in the trailer that dropped today. Just like Child herself. Check out the video below and see it for yourself. Do you think this is going to be a solid project?

Julia Child was always comfortable in her own skin. At least by the time she was working on TV she was. She wasn’t conventionally pretty. She was too tall for some. In your face with her personality and unafraid to be so. Without her, there is no telling what the home cooks of America would be making in their kitchens.

There are many times when cooking is overwhelming. We would like to make things at home, but just don’t know where to start. Child took that doubt away. Bringing these classic French cooking lessons and more to the living rooms of Boston and then America.

Julia Child is a legend and her story is going to be brought to more people as this series rolls out.

HBO Max Makes Julia Child Series While Magnolia Network Buys Her Old Show

HBO Max is doing this series on Julia Child at an interesting time. The series is about, “the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.” That’s pretty heavy for a TV show.

If you are looking for something a little less heavy, there is the classic TV show, The French Chef. Actually, the Magnolia Network has picked up the old show. Since the end of January, fans have been catching episodes of the program. Being delivered like a brand new series, with some episodes released weekly.

Julia Child thought that most people saw her as a clown. But, that couldn’t be further from the truth. She is a culinary icon and this series is going to be great. Not to mention getting her original show back out there on Magnolia. A rebirth in popularity perhaps?