HBO Max Plans Major Shake-up Including Name Change, New Shows and Pricing

HBO Max is planning to undergo a major shakeup that includes a name change, some new shows, and pricing changes. This will be a new HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service. Both platforms will combine their offerings. A new report from Bloomberg is revealing some details. The report indicates that the new service will maintain the same pricing that HBO Max already has for it. That’s $10 for an ad-supported tier and $16 for no ads. A third tier at $20 will offer higher video quality and other features. Bloomberg reports that these plans could still change ahead of the reveal of the service, which will just be titled “Max,” in a few weeks.



A big addition coming to Max is they will throw in “thousands of titles” on the streaming service, all coming from Discovery’s “library of unscripted lifestyle shows,” I.E. their Discovery+ content. Unlike early reports about the combined service, Warner Bros. Discovery has indicated that Discovery+ will continue to operate on its own rather than be folded into Max completely. WBD plans to reveal further details about its combined HBO Max-Discovery+ streaming service on an April 12th press day.

HBO Max Content Will Be Combined With Discovery Content, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says

“We’re excited about the fact that we’re going to take all of the Discovery content and put it together with the HBO Max content in a much better platform,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, ComicBook reports. “But the key to this company is, as a storytelling company, we have this diversity….We have the ability to pick from all of these different baskets to build really what may be most important for us, which is a successful and profitable streaming business.

“That HBO Max, whatever we call it on the launch, is a product that we take around the world and that has a real impact on how people consume content,” Zaslav said. “We believe in it because we believe we have the best menu of content, the best portfolio, the best quality. And we’re curating now in a way that’s having an impact on America.”

Zaslav adds, “And so I think that is key to us in terms of building the long-term strength. But the other key is that we have the largest TV and motion picture library and we’re the biggest producer of quality content in the world. And so selling that to drive free cash flow and to nourish the overall segment, so that we, as a media segment, can be successful is important.”