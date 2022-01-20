‘Heat 2’ From Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Coming in Novel Form

It’s official, Outsiders! The popular film, Heat 2 from Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner has announced an upcoming novel.

Earlier today, Deadline reported the news. The news outlet said the novel “will detail lives of characters before & after the 1995 crime classic.”

However, fans are not sure how to feel about this. With that said, some are excited while others can’t handle the heat.

For example, one fan on Twitter said, “Heat 2: More Heat,” while another person expressed excitement. “Literally vibrating with excitement at the thought of Michael Mann basically giving this the Godfather Part II treatment.”

The Heat 2 Novel Will Go Into More Detail Than the Film

First of all, publishers are planning on releasing the novel on August 9, 2022. The two icons, Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner teamed up to write an extended version of the 1995 crime film.

After Heat released, it remained as one of Warner Bros.’ top films, according to Deadline. In an interview, Mann told the news outlet that this idea has been on his mind for a while.

“It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of Heat,” Mann said. “There was always a rich history or back-story about the events in these people’s lives before 1995 in Heat and projection of where their lives would take them after.”

The novel begins around the same time period. Furthermore, an injured character, Chris Sheherlis, is doing everything he can to escape Los Angeles. The plot also consists of new characters and more action throughout the novel. Overall, the story takes the audience on an adventure through crime scenes.

The news outlet mentioned that the novel is based on real-life events and people.

“Many of the characters are based on thieves, detectives, and ex-cons I’ve met over the years,” Mann said. “They include Chuck Adamson, who killed the actual Neil McCauley in 1963.”

Ashley Judd’s Road to Recovery

Star of the original Heat movie, Ashley Judd is well-known for her role as Charlene Shiherlis in the 1995 classic.

Unfortunately, she suffered from a major leg injury in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Although, she shared an update on Instagram, and good news! She is on the road to recovery.

She comments on all of the thoughts and prayers her fans have been sending her.

She said, “Many of you have been praying for me and sending me notes. Thank you. I have felt you.”