Here’s Where You’ve Seen ‘One Chicago’ Alum Sophia Bush Before

If you’re an avid fan of the “One Chicago” world, you likely fell in love with Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay on “Chicago P.D.”

She played her character for a total of four seasons and eventually left in May 2017. Before she was a badass detective, Sophia Bush played some pretty spectacular and strong characters early on in her career.

Other Roles for ‘One Chicago’ Alum Sophia Bush

She was an icon in the early 2000s. This is mostly due to her role as Brooke Davis, a high schooler, turned fashion designer on “One Tree Hill” for nine seasons. She got a lot of attention from this popular teen drama, which is what led her to more roles in the future.

One of these roles was in the movie “John Tucker Must Die” in 2006. She played Beth in the movie alongside fellow co-stars Jesse Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Arielle Kebbel, and Ashanti. They all are very different girls but find out they’re dating the same popular boy. They decide to enlist the new girl to make him fall in love so she can break his heart.

She earned two wins at the Teen Choice Awards for her performance in this movie. She was also up for an award that same year for her horror and thriller movie “The Hitcher.” She won all three, proving her all-around iconic status in the 2000s.

As for recently, Sophia Bush has made plenty of appearances besides in the “One Chicago” world. She played a recurring role in the Hulu series “Love, Victor.” The show follows a high school student named Victor who is gay, but still is in the closet for part of the show. During that time, he dates Mia Brooks. Her family also plays a role in the series as well. That includes Bush, who plays Mia’s father’s girlfriend.

True to her real-life belief, Bush’s character shares a lot of feminist values. Her character runs a pro-women nonprofit.

Through her role in the “One Chicago” universe, Bush has also appeared as Erin Lindsay in “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Upcoming Role for Bush

Now, Sophia Bush has moved on to star in her own medical drama series called “Good Sam.” The show premiered on January 5 on CBS.

In the new series, she stars as Dr. Sam Griffith, a heart surgeon. She becomes the chief of surgery when her father falls into a coma. Suddenly, he wakes up months later, and the two clash on how to best lead the OR.

As for Sophia Bush, she’s looking to send a lot of messages through this new role. Her character is empathetic and compassionate in all the right ways while also trying to overcome a somewhat patriarchal business.

Above that, she is also an executive producer on the show. In the past, she has been incredibly vocal about her experiences on toxic work sets. Sophia Bush said she is “incredibly proud to set the kind of tone on a set that does lead with empathy … every single person on our set knows that they’re valued, loved and appreciated and knows that we do not take the effort that they make to create a show with us for granted ever,” according to TVLine.