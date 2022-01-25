Here’s Who ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Played on ‘M*A*S*H’

Former “The Andy Griffith Show” star, Ron Howard, played Griffith’s young son, Opie in the series. But, the actor also stared on the show, “M*A*S*H.”

Since his Andy Griffith days back in the 1960s, Ron Howard has continued to make quite a name for himself. During his younger days as an actor, he was credited as Ronny Howard.

Besides being a husband, father to more redheads, and grandfather, Howard is also a producer and filmmaker. His newest film, “Thirteen Years,” recently scored big in a media company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

What many don’t know or might’ve forgotten is that the actor starred in the first season of the American war comedy-drama, “M*A*S*H.”

At eighteen years old, Ron Howard gave a heartwarming performance in the episode. He played an underaged Marine named Walter Peterson in “Sometimes You Hear the Bullet.”

In the episode, Captain Pierce knows that he should turn Walter in for lying about his age. However, Walter convinces him not to. But, when his old friend Corporal Gillis ends up severely injured and dies from his injuries, Pierce changes his mind and sends Walter home. This is only to prevent Walter from suffering a similar fate to the Corporals at such a young age.

In an interview with MeTV, Howard discusses his time in the episode.

“The “*M*A*S*H” episode was really fun because I was treated as a TV vet on the show, and I was going to college at that time and it fit into my Easter break. “

Ron Howard also added that it was “Kind of comfortable since it followed a similar one-camera format that “The Andy Griffith Show” did.”

Considering how loved the show was in the early 70s and 80s, staring in even one episode is pretty impressive on a resume.

Ron Howard and Brother Discussed Growing Up in Hollywood

According to Ron Howard, he and his brother’s father is the reason the family unit stayed upright.

In 2021, the siblings talk about growing up as stars in Hollywood while staying close as a family. In the interview, the two also discuss their recently released memoir, “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.”

“Who grows up on a soundstage hanging out with Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, or with a trained bear? And what are the ways that particular childhood forever informed the choices I would make as a husband, father, and filmmaker? We’re excited to share the story of how our parents pulled this off. Raising two show-business kids who had no clue that their lives were out of the ordinary while rooting them in a loving, slightly off-beat family.”

We can’t say how excited we are to get out hands on the book! Ron Howard and his brother spent nearly 90% of their lives in the spotlight. And we’re dying to read about how they managed to handle it together.