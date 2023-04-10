Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider ​Welcome Twins

Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider welcomed two new additions to their family, joyfully sharing the news via Instagram on Sunday. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank wrote alongside a photo of her holding the twins as she gazed off at the sunset. She continued, “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

On ABC’s Good Morning America in October, the star of The Next Karate Kid excitedly revealed to viewers that she was expecting a new addition to her family while promoting her newest tv show Alaska Daily. Robin Roberts prodded Swank to reveal her positive news on air. “I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” Swank gushed. “I’m going to be a mom.” However, she still had another surprise. “And not just of one, but of two,” she said.

Throughout her pregnancy, Swank had been shooting for ABC’s Alaska Daily. During an interview in October she revealed that when her clothes became too tight to fit comfortably on set, she resorted to slicing them open and layering a jacket over the top to conceal the bump.

“You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,’ she quipped.

Hilary Swank documented much of her pregnancy journey on social media

Earlier this year at the Golden Globes, Swank said on the red carpet that she had “three months to go and I walked into a store the other day and this woman goes, ‘Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.’ And this other woman like she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, three more months.’”

On Instagram, Swank has documented much of her pregnancy journey–from flaunting her baby bump during the holidays to doting on it on the Golden Globes red carpet. On February 5th, the soon-to-be mother proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a photo taken right in her kitchen. She captioned it with: “Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!”

On March 19th, the actress hilariously shared an ultrasound image depicting a baby in her womb flexing its arm and gave the twin the nickname “Million Dollar Baby.” With the babies’ impending arrival in late March, Swank sought for feedback from her Instagram followers about when to play Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push it” during delivery. She conducted a survey on March 29 as she was putting together her hospital playlist.

In 2018, Swank and Schneider tied the knot. Their twin babies are their first children together.