Hilary Swank Posts Ultrasound of Flexing Twin Baby Going Full ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Mode

With her twins’ due date just around the corner, Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of one of the babies going full Million Dollar Baby mode in an ultrasound.

In the adorable post, Swank showed off the flexing ultrasound pic and wrote, “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound” and used the hashtags #TheRealMillionDollarBaby and #Prizefighter

Last fall Hilary Swank announced on Good Morning America that she and her husband Philip Schneider were expecting their twins in April 2023. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” the actress declared. “And my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just for one, but for two. I can’t believe it.”

Swank also declared at the time that it was so nice to finally be able to talk about and even share the big news. She and Schneider have been married since 2018.

Hilary Swank Recalls How She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret While Filming During the First Trimester

During her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this year, Hilary Swank opened up about how she kept her pregnancy under wraps while filming Alaska Daily during her first trimester.

“In my first trimester, for the first 12 weeks, no one knew I was pregnant,” Swank told the late-night talk show host. “We worked 15-hour days, it’s no joke. And the first trimester you’re so tired, and my character was a jogger. To do one to two minutes on screen takes two Horus. They want it from this angle, this angle… You’ll be running for two hours. I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m pregnant. I can’t tell anybody.”

Hilary Swank then revealed that she avoided doing the running scenes by telling her team that she was a “really bad runner” and would need a stunt double for the scenes. “They were like, all of them, like, ‘Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?’” the actress recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, real bad.’”

The TV series’ team also asked Swank to demonstrate her running in order to determine if a stunt double was needed. “I was like, ‘Okay, how do I look like a real bad runner?’” Hilary explained. I’m not a great runner to start with. But I was like, ‘I really gotta sell this so that I get my stunt double.’”

Hilary Swank showed off her “bad running” and the Alaska Daily team agreed that she needed a stunt double. She further explained that the team also tried to “critique” her running skills.