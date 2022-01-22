The History Channel is reportedly set to air a new documentary about the 16th President of the United States Abraham Lincoln over President’s Day Weekend.

According to Deadline, the new documentary Abraham Lincoln is based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s best-selling book Leadership: In Turbulent Times. The documentary will also be split up into a three-night special (seven and a half hours total). And the documentary will be sharing every detail about Lincoln’s life. From childhood up to his assassination. Kearns Goodwin will also be executive producing the documentary.

The History Channel also shared a trailer for the President’s Day Weekend documentary on its Instagram. “Don’t miss this definitive biography of the 16th president that takes a look into Abraham Lincoln’s impoverished childhood, his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician, his unlikely election to the presidency, and his assassination only five days after the end of the Civil War.”

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Abraham Lincoln President’s Day Weekend documentary will feature live-action scenes with Daytime Emmy nominee Graham Sibley playing Lincoln. The documentary also will include interviews with various guests, including President Barack Obama and General Stan McCrystal; as well as historians like Christy Coleman, Dr. Allen Guelzo, Dr. Edna Greene Medford, Harold Holzer, Dr. Caroline Janney, Dr. Catherine Clinton, and others.

The History Channel also reveals on its website that Abraham Lincoln will have archival photos and news accounts, the President’s letters, writings and speeches, and remembrances from his contemporaries. “The miniseries provides a fresh, present-day understanding of the complexities of young Abraham Lincoln who grows to become President Lincoln, the man who saved the Union, won the war and secured emancipation.”

Abraham Lincoln will air from February 20th to 22nd.

History Channel Will Be Airing Various Specials During President’s Day Weekend

Along with Abraham Lincoln, Deadline reveals that the History Channel will be airing various specials over President’s Day Weekend.

This includes Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, which is a one-hour special that gives viewers a closer look at the Civil War as well as heroic figures. This includes Robert Smalls and Mary Richards. It will also examine Frederick Douglas and Harriett Tubman. NBA player, historian, and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be narrating and executive producing the special. It will premiere on Monday, February 21st at 11 p.m. EST/PST.

Another one-hour documentary that will premiere is The Secret History of the Civil War. This special will focus on the “unsung heroes” and unknown innovators from the Civil War. It will also share details about those who broke boundaries of gender and race in order to operate as spies. The special will premiere on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:30 pm EST/PST.