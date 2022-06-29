‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Released: Social Media Reacts to the First Look

The fan-favorite Halloween film Hocus Pocus is set to receive a long-awaited sequel. Set nearly 30 years after the original, Hocus Pocus 2 brings the Sanderson sisters back to Salem where three high school students must stand up to them and stop the witchy sisters.

The original family-friendly adventure maintains a popular cult following. As such, fans are getting excited to see their favorite Halloween story get the sequel treatment all of these years later. The first official teaser trailer dropped this week. As a result, Twitter is flooded with people reacting to their first chance at seeing footage from the upcoming film.

Since the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 just dropped, that means Halloween starts now sorry I don’t make the rules — Courtney ProjectSNT (@ProjectSNT) June 28, 2022

OMG!!!!🚨 The Sanderson Sisters are BACK in Hocus Pocus 2 and it’s made our year!!! 🧟‍♂️👻



( @mtv ) pic.twitter.com/4Um4wuKi5Q — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) June 28, 2022

I truly and honestly cannot believe that Hocus Pocus 2 is actually finally happening. 😭🙌🏽😭 https://t.co/Sz0J5jkYTP — The Broadway Slasher 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sequins4thots) June 28, 2022

Amok, amok, amok, amok … it’s all just a bunch of #hocuspocus! Thank you @disneyplus! Cannot wait for the witchery! https://t.co/M7I8Iz9DwM — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) June 29, 2022

The sequel streams on Disney+ on September 30th. Just in time for the Halloween season. The original Hocus Pocus first premiered in 1993 to moderate box office success. However, it received a tepid critical response. Even so, over the years the film achieved cult status and it’s beloved by many viewers today.

Hocus Pocus 2 Builds on the Cult Status of the Original

The first Hocus Pocus tells the story of the three wicked Sanderson sisters in Salem, Massachusetts. After spending 300 years asleep, the lighting of the Black Flame Candle resurrects them on All Hallow’s Eve during a full moon. They are met by a group of young students who stand up to defeat them and stop the witches from becoming immortal. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy play the wicked sisters. Again, they all return to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel.

Although they die at the end of that film, their magical powers have let them rise again. But now they’re facing off against two young girls who light the candle and unwittingly bring them back to Salem. Additionally, the new cast includes Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Doug Jones.

Hale actually portrays two characters in the film. The town mayor, and an evil Reverand. The actor of Arrested Development fame spoke to Variety about the chance to step into the world of Hocus Pocus and the fun that comes with his roles.

“Another surreal experience. That movie is a Halloween classic. And meeting Bette, and Sarah Jessica and Kathy Najimy, who was on ‘Veep’ with me… it was really fun,” Hale said.