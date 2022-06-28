‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Released

It’s been nearly 30 years since we first met the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus, but now they’re back to put us under their spell. We now have the first look at the new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer and we couldn’t be more excited about what the sisters are getting up to after all these years.

After almost three decades, fans of the classic Disney movie are finally getting the sequel they’ve been begging for for years. On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, which you can watch below.

The trailer opens with a group of young high school girls casting a spell, which lights the infamous Black Flame Candle, just as Max did so many years ago. As predicted, the girls summon the Sanderson sisters back to Salem. However, the sisters have returned with a vengeance.

We also see shots of a black cat. However, it’s unclear if it’s a new cat or if their spell brought back Thackery Binkx.

We also see a shovel digging into the grave of Billy Butcherson, who was Winifred’s zombie boyfriend, portrayed by Doug Jones. The infamous all-seeing-eye book also makes a return.

“Pack up your children. Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Winifred boasts upon their return.

Someone also approaches the Sanderson sisters and asks them, “I bet you’re looking for the stage.” Winifred, played by the iconic Bette Midler, responds with, “Always.”

Hocus Pocus 2 gets witchy twist for new sequel

The official synopsis for the highly-anticipated sequel reads, “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.” It continues, “Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Now, the film’s original stars, Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, are back as the trio of witches. They will reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Sarah.

After rumors about a potential sequel made their rounds on the internet, the actresses finally made it happen. In addition, Doug Jones is also returning for the fan-favorite role of Billy Butcherson.

However, fans will also get to meet some new characters. Other cast members include Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale.

Fans fell in love with the original movie when the Halloween favorite hit theaters in 1993. Although it wasn’t a box office hit then, the film has become wildly popular with fans of all ages.

Today, Hocus Pocus is a cult classic. Every Halloween, families watch Hocus Pocus for its witchy plot, acting, and all-around spooky fun. Hocus Pocus 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning September 30.