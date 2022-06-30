‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Revealed: Watch the Sanderson Sisters View it for the First Time

The Sanderson sisters are officially back! And now, the Hocus Pocus 2 Twitter page is giving us a sneak peek at the much-anticipated sequel to the 1993 classic family favorite Halloween film.

It’s a release fans of the Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker film have been waiting to see for the last three decades. The moment these three mischievous witches, the Sanderson sisters Winifred (Midler), Mary (Najimy), and Sarah (Parker), return to Salem. Wreaking havoc on modern-day Halloween celebrations. Now, the first official trailer for the upcoming film has been released. And we get a sneak peek of the three actresses behind the Sanderson sisters reacting to the teaser.

“Watch as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy react to the brand new teaser trailer for #HosusPocus2,” writes the Hocus Pocus 2 Twitter page in a Wednesday, June 29 message.

Watch as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy react to the brand new teaser trailer for #HocusPocus2 🕯🧹✨



See the Sanderson sisters reunite in Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IEp9GyPMPQ — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocus2UK) June 29, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 Sees The Return Of The Infamous Sanderson Sisters, Nearly Three-Decades After Their 1993 Return To Salem

The long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel is set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on September 30. This brand-new film brings us the adventures of three high school students, Whitney Peak’s Becca, Lilia Buckingham’s Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo’s Izzy. Things get sticky for these teens after they light the ominous black candle during a Halloween ritual. Well, we all know what this means! The Sanderson sisters will most certainly now be making an appearance; three decades after being cast away at the end of the original film.

Legends Such As That Of The Sanderson Sisters ‘Never Die’!

“Some legends never die,” Bette Midler quotes from the trailer in the Hocus Pocus 2 Twitter clip.

“I love that!” the film and music icon adds.

“Wow, wow!” agrees a grinning Sarah Jessica Parker. The clip then takes us back to the sneak-peek trailer as we see each of the Sanderson sisters emerging from their slumber; prepared to wreak their havoc on the children of Salem.

“Lock up your children!” Midler’s Winifred declares in the clip. We then see the three witchy sisters emerge from the darkness; with only a few well-timed flashes of lightning revealing the mischievous trio. Who are, no doubt, ready to reignite their goal to capture the children of Salem, hoping to cast a spell that would have the witches staying young forever.

Also playing in the upcoming Disney+ feature is a bevy of interesting characters. The Afterparty’s Sam Richardson will be joining the cast as will Veep’s Tony Hale, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. We will also get a treat as some stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall will be making appearances. This moment sees the Drag Race stars impersonating the famous trio of witchy sisters in this upcoming sequel.