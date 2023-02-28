Hoda Kotb Posts ‘Cryptic’ Message Following Her Absence on ‘Today’

Following her recent absence from Today and Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hoda Kotb took to Instagram to post a cryptic message.

In her latest social media post, Kotb posted a picture that says “Choose Hope” above some clouds. She also captioned the post with two red heart emojis.

Fans of Hoda quickly took to the post to voice their concerns about the morning talk show host as well as ask some questions. “Ok. Seriously… What is going on with you?” one fan asked. “I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts… Worried about you.”

Another fan wrote, “Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok, but boy if they are letting you go.. people are going to drop like flys watching Today. We Love Hoda!”

Meanwhile, a fellow Hoda fan asked the talk show host if she has expanded her family. “Did you get another baby, Hoda? This is usually what happens when you go missing for 2 wks. Sure hope, it’s something good.”

Hoda Kotb Talks Looking For Love and Co-Parenting With Ex Joel Schiffman

During an August 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Hoda Kotb spoke about finding love and learning to co-parent with her ex, Joel Schiffman. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. They have two daughters, Haley and Hope.

Although she wasn’t dating at the time, Kotb told the media outlet that she was open to meeting someone new in the future. “In my mind’s eye, I sort of see something. I don’t know why I feel that, but I do.”

Kotb then said that she has been looking to find the “right person” in herself. That’s why she believes the right person for her is out there. “It’s like, you know how people say, the older you get the more comfortable and the more you know who you are?” Kotb shares. “It’s like, I think someone who meets me now will meet me for real. You know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, Hoda stated that she has no regrets when it comes to her relationship with Schiffman. “I liked every phase I was in. I feel like because of Joel, I have Haley and Hope, without question. Without question, I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. It’s a beautiful time together.”

At the time of the breakup, Hoda had nothing but praise for her ex. “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she said.