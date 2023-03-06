Hoda Kotb Returns to ‘Today’ Following Daughter’s Health Issue

After being absent for a number of days due to a family health emergency, Hoda Kotb made her official return to Today on Monday (March 6th).

While on set, Kotb shared how her youngest daughter Hope ended up having to go to the hospital for a few days. “My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days, and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” she explained. “I am so grateful, she’s home. She’s back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely.”

Kotb further explained what it’s like to be a parent of a child going through health struggles. “You know what I realized too, Savannah? It’s like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. So I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses.”

Hoda Kotb went on to add that she was grateful for family and friends who were with her every day through the ordeal. “So I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

Along with Kotb, Guthrie was absent from the show for a few days after she tested positive for COVID-19. Guthrie reappeared on the show on Monday as well. The co-host then shared her support for Kotb. “You have a lot of friends out there. We are right there with you, lifting you up and holding you. So let’s do this. It’s nice to have you right back where you belong.”

Hoda Kotb shares two daughters Hope and Haley with ex-fiance Joel Schiffman. The couple split last year and continues to co-parent.

Hoda Kotb Shares Details About Her and Her Daughter’s Daily Schedules

While speaking to PEOPLE last August, Hoda Kotb opened up about she and her daughters keep up with a schedule that she believes is perfect for their lifestyle.

“Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note,” Kotb explained. “I draw cartoons, and then I hide it so they see it before they go to school. Then a lot of the time I’m done with work and can pick them up in the afternoon. We’re eating dinner at 5, in the bath by 6, drying off at 6:30, in the room singing all their songs. It’s over, lights out, click, at 7, and I’m usually out by 7:30 because I have to get up at 3 a.m.”

Kotb joked that she’s not quite sure what she’s going to do when the girls become teenagers. However, she’s “digging this weird time” that she has with them currently. “I’m on a child’s schedule!” She declared.