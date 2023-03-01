Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today Show’ Revealed by NBC

NBC finally revealed the reason behind Hoda Kotb’s multi-day absence from the Today show. Craig Melvin, who co-hosted Wednesday’s broadcast of the morning news program alongside fill-in co-host Sheinelle Jones, assured viewers that “Hoda’s okay.”

“She’s got a family health matter that she has been dealing with,” Melvin said.

Melvin also provided a quick update on Kotb’s co-host Savannah Guthrie, who walked off Tuesday’s show mid-broadcast after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Savannah — she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday,” Melvin said. “We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”

Kotb’s absence, however, has now extended over a week — effectively turning a small story into a bigger one, given NBC’s refusal to comment until today.

The 58-year-old Kotb last went on the air Feb. 17. She sat alongside co-host Jenna Bush Hager as part of the Today with Hoda and Jenna Show. To make matters more cryptic and concerning, Hoda made some mysterious social media comments on Instagram. “Choose hope,” she said in a post Monday. “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” she wrote in a different post.

And in yet another post, Kotb referenced “dark clouds” and a series of inspirational quotes.

In reaction to Kotb’s posts and absence, many fans reached out offering support.

One fan wrote, “My Mother. An amazing woman who is an inspiration to me. Please tell us what is going on with you. Want to be able to support and lift you up!!!” Another fan said, “What’s going on? I leave for a week next thing I know, they say you n jenna are beefing. what’s going on”. And another fan wrote, “Missed you Hoda! Hopefully you were doing something that made you extremely happy!”

Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 twice before, once in May 2022 and for the first time in January 2022. During her second bout, she called into the Today show from home isolation. “I feel great. Honestly, I’m going to be back tomorrow. I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it,” she said on-air at the time. “Having five days by myself, can you even imagine? I’ve really gotten to know myself,” she joked. “I’ve discovered not just Wordle, but also Quordle,” which she described as “four Wordles at once.”

Melvin added during the report on Kotb and Guthrie: “we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.” Al Roker agreed, saying, “we love you both.”