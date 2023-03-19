‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Second Child

It’s another boy for Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, it was recently revealed. Carson, their second son, arrived at some point before last Christmas. Carson joins his older brother Dakota Song Culkin, who was born in April 2021. His birth also was kept quiet. Culkin and Song said they were “overjoyed” in a brief statement released at that time.

The couple’s baby news comes more than one year after Us confirmed in January 2022 that Song, 34, and Culkin, 42, got engaged. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song First Linked Together Back In 2017

Culkin and Song were first linked in June 2017. One year into their romance, the Get a Clue actress did gush to Us about her then-boyfriend. “It’s great!” Song told Us in September 2018. “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

One month prior, Macaulay Culkin dished on his low-key relationship with the former Disney Channel star and teased their family plans. “I’m gonna make some babies,” the American Horror Story alum said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in August 2018. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Song gave fans another glimpse into the twosome’s life together in August 2020 while celebrating Culkin’s 40th birthday.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” Song wrote on Instagram at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Their First Child Was Named In Memory Of Culkin’s Late Sister

The duo made good on Culkin’s plan to expand their family in April 2021 when they welcomed Dakota. Their little one was named after Macaulay Culkin’s late sister, who died in a car accident in 2008, Us Magazine reports.

The next year, a source exclusively told Us that the Love Accidentally actress and the Richie Rich star were already thinking about baby No. 2. “They want more than one kid for sure. … It can definitely happen soon,” the insider said in March 2022.