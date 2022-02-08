‘Home Improvement’ Almost Featured a Different Jill Taylor

Home Improvement is a classic sitcom, in due large part to its perfect cast and how they portrayed their characters. Patrica Richardson was one of them, portraying Jill Taylor. However, it turns out another actress nearly clinched the role.

While some are things you’ve likely heard before if you’re a fan of the show, others are quite interesting and could have changed the sitcom entirely. One of these lesser-known facts is that Patricia Richardson almost didn’t play Jill Taylor.

You’re likely wondering if it wasn’t going to be Patricia Richardson, then who would it have been? Frances Fisher was actually the first actress to play Tim Taylor’s wife, believe it or not. Starring in a plethora of movies over the past few decades, with a notable one being Titanic, she originally landed the role.

Playing Jill in Home Improvement’s pilot episode, the show was successful enough to land itself on ABC’s schedule. Nonetheless, there was a bit of a snag with audiences in that they didn’t like Fisher. Considering the show already received approval and needed to start production immediately, showrunners scrambled to find a replacement. This led to them replacing Fisher with Richardson.

“I had just given birth to two babies, and I really was supposed to do another show for ABC,” Richardson disclosed to HuffPost Live. “And that was supposed to happen nine months later, so I was going to have all this time to lose the weight, and go be with my babies and work.” She even warned producers there may be taping delays while she nursed the twins, but they didn’t care.

‘Home Improvement’ Also Almost Featured an A-List Actress

Frances Fisher isn’t the only other notable actress that could have starred in Home Improvement. Though she didn’t have any acting credits at the time, Ashley Judd almost landed a role on the show.

Entertainment Weekly talked about the role that almost came to be. After Pamela Anderson left the show, producers looked for someone to replace the iconic Tool Time girl. Show creator Matt Williams remembers Judd’s audition fondly. “When Ashley came in and read for the part I thought ‘My God, this girl is so talented!'” He thought she was so talented, the role she auditioned for was too small. “So I called her agent and told him that she was so good, we would find a way to incorporate her into the series, period.”

Unfortunately, Judd and her agent had other things in mind for her. “We didn’t hear anything for about two days after the offer, and then her agent called and said, ‘You know, Ashley’s thought about it, and she’s not ready to go into television right now. She thinks she has a feature career,'” Williams somberly recalled.