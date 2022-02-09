‘Home Improvement’: Here’s Who Almost Played Tim Taylor’s Assistant Al Borland

Wait a minute. So, Richard Karn almost did not become the beloved Al Borland on Home Improvement? Who in the world almost got that role?

There is truth to this situation. It would be hard to even believe someone other than Karn could play that role. We get a little insight about this thanks to an article on Looper.

Actor Stephen Tobolowsky was in line to play Borland. It just does not seem to be a solid fit after all these years of seeing Karn and Tim Allen, who played Tim Taylor, on “Tool Time”. Let’s see about Tobolowsky and what happened here.

‘Home Improvement’s Would-Be Star Walked Away From Contract

He has been in movies like Groundhog Day (remember that insurance guy named Ned Ryerson who always bugged Bill Murray?) and Silicon Valley (tech CEO “Action” Jack Barker). Now, he could have had the job on Home Improvement. It was his for the taking but he ended up not doing so.

So, Tobolowsky auditioned and got the Al Borland role on Home Improvement. But the actor told Splitsider that he had no choice but to walk away from Home Improvement. Why? Producers weren’t sure when they were going to start taping episodes.

At the time, it was not clear if the show would be a midseason replacement in early 1991 or be part of ABC’s fall lineup in September. That pay was good as he said it was “$16,000 a show,” a “princely” sum for Tobolowsky. But he said no because it was an exclusive contract.

Tobolowsky Said Deal Would Not Allow Him To Do Movies, Wife Was Pregnant

“I couldn’t do any other work, any other shows, which is normal on a regular show,” he said. “But my wife was pregnant, we had a baby coming. I had auditioned for a couple of movies and was waiting on them, and they said I couldn’t do movies.”

Well, that was enough for Tobolowsky. The actor walked away from Home Improvement and opened the door for Karn to come on in for the role of a lifetime.

Want to know something else? Patricia Richardson was not the first choice to play Jill Taylor. You’ve got to read this.

Frances Fisher was actually the first actress to play Tim Taylor’s wife. She was in Titanic and originally landed the role.

Playing Jill in Home Improvement’s pilot episode, the show was successful enough to land itself on ABC’s schedule. Test audiences were not impressed by her and she got bounced. Hello, Patricia! Yes, sir, that’s how Ms. Richardson landed on the popular ABC sitcom and she, too, had a role of a lifetime.