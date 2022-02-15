‘Home Improvement’ Once Shut Down an Airport: Here’s Why

During its time on ABC, Home Improvement stuck to a lot of the same locations. However, the popular sitcom once shut down an airport for an episode. As the show got more and more popular, the scenes started to branch out further into the world. Enter, the Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, CA.

Home Improvement followed the life of Tim Allen’s character, also named Tim. Otherwise known as “The Tool Man.” Whatever you want to call his character, the series followed him as he learned new things at home and at work. Richard Karn also starred in the show. It became one of the pillar sitcoms of the 90s, for good reason.

At one point, Tim Allen was even making $1.25 million per episode. When Allen didn’t want to return to the show for Season 9, they reportedly offered him a whopping $50 million (which he turned down, of course). If Home Improvement could afford to pay Tim Allen the big bucks, just imagine how huge their budget for the show was.

As it turns out, big enough to shut down the Burbank Airport for a special celebrity appearance for the show. There were plenty of guest stars throughout the eight years that Home Improvement was on the air, even Pamela Anderson. However, the show decided to really show off for Bob Vila, the host of This Old House. Since the show is based on Allen’s character and his home improvement show, Vila was able to play a version of himself for the episodes he appeared in. He was the rival to Allen’s character.

‘Home Improvement’ Goes All Out For Rival Hot Rod Race

As rivals do, Allen and Vila often competed against one another. In a Season 3 episode called “The Great Race II,” the two even competed in a hot rod race. This comes after they had raced lawnmowers in Season 2’s “The Great Race.” This hot rod race is suggested after Vila raises more money than Tim at a fundraiser. Just like Vila raised more money and won the original lawnmower race, he also won the hot rod race.

How does an airport play into this, you ask? Well, when Vila was writing about his time on Home Improvement, he mentioned that they had filmed that scene at the Burbank Airport. Apparently, they used a runway at the airport as the track for the race.

Of course, that’s all Vila wrote about the airport. We will probably never know what it actually cost to be able to use the airport or the runway. However, we can assume that it was worth a good chunk of change. According to Looper, the Burbank Airport is extremely busy. Millions of people go through the airport every year.