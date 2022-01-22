‘Home Improvement’ Star Richard Karn Remembers Louie Anderson: ‘An Amazing Talent’

Former “Home Improvement” and “Family Feud” host Richard Karn reflected on former host Louie Anderson after his death Friday.

Karn called Anderson “an amazing talent” and took over for the former host in 2002. Karn Tweeted that he learned Anderson was moving on from the hosting without any reason. But Karn later learned it was to star in the FX comedy show “Baskets.”

Louie was an amazing talent 💕when I took over for him on Family Feud I assumed he was moving on.. that wasn’t the whole truth I later found out but it did allow him to do Baskets for which he was able to show just HOW amazing he truly was🙏 pic.twitter.com/nxKhshp4VZ — Richard Karn (@TheRichardKarn) January 21, 2022

Anderson’s Time On Baskets A Success

Anderson’s role as Christine Baskets on the 2016-19 show led to some award nods. The actor earned three straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy series. He went on to win one of those Emmys during his time on the show.

According to Comicbook.com, Anderson returned to the game show in 2017, this time on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Richard Karn served as the show host from 2002 to 2006.

One fan commented on Karn’s post, saying, “you and Louie were the two best to do it outside of Richard Dawson.”

Karn Says No To NFTs

Richard Karn, the loveable sidekick to Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on “Home Improvement,” made news to start 2020.

The actor announced his foray into NFTs or Non-fungible Tokens only to pull out days later.

“After thinking “long and hard” about it, Karn told fans of his decision on NFTs, saying they were “not something he needs to do.”

I’ve thought long and hard about NFT’s and I’ve decided it’s not something I need to do🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/4522gEoCPG — Richard Karn (@TheRichardKarn) January 4, 2022

Richard Karn would have worked with Superfandom, a company that offers fan experiences in addition to the tokens.

The company planned five unique NFTs with the actor. The company would have used the actor’s iconic “I Don’t Think So Tim” catchphrase and included a 30-minute phone call with the star to discuss his greatest memories from the show’s set. Another NFT promo would have linked Karn’s time on “Family Feud” with two Zoom calls with the star for a game.

Richard Karn An Ambassador For Warranty Company

Earlier this week, Yahoo! Finance announced a company’s decision to make the former “Home Improvement” star a brand ambassador.

Karn is now the new face of Choice Home Warranty, the premier appliance repair and replacement insurance provider in the United States.

The company will feature the actor in television, radio, online, social media, and print media advertising campaigns.

Karn rejoined Allen for their new History Channel show, “Assembly Required.” According to IMDb, the show is about home repair experts who compete to rebuild and breathe new life into everyday household items. The previous season was composed of ten episodes.

Richard Karn recently wrapped up his role as Fred Peters on the Hulu show, “PEN15.” He starred in 11 episodes.