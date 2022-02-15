‘Home Improvement’ Star Tim Allen Turned Down Several Major Roles for the Sitcom

Home Improvement was not only one of Tim Allen’s most memorable roles but also served as his first big break. As it turns out though, he turned down other major roles for the part and some of them may surprise you.

Tim Allen is synonymous with shows like Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, but according to Looper, his resume could have included a few high-profile movies. With him becoming more reputable in the late 80s due to his comedy, organizations like the Walt Disney Company wanted to include him in movies. Two of these movies included Turner & Hooch and Dead Poets Society.

That’s right, Disney hoped Allen would play Detective Scott Turner in Turner & Hooch. Alternatively, they expressed a desire to have him bring John Keating to life in Dead Poets Society. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the offers, Tim Allen said he simply wasn’t the right person for the job.

“I thought they got the wrong guy,” Allen told the outlet. “They just said we could get you on the air now with that, and then maybe later.” Allen thought Disney was “preparing for failure” the whole time. Instead of taking on those roles, he went with Home Improvement in the hopes it would become a success. His gambit paid off (quite literally), but Allen stated his endeavor “didn’t sit well with anybody.”

It’s a shame we didn’t get to see Tim Allen in either of those roles, but Tom Hanks as Scott Turner and the late Robin Williams as John Keating worked out splendidly. Considering how successful Home Improvement became, I’d say everything happened for the best.

Tim Allen Talks About Reprising his ‘Home Improvement’ Role on ‘Last Man Standing’ and it Being ‘Emotional’

Though we often think of Tim Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, Last Man Standing was also a very popular show. In fact, during the latter’s last season, he reprised his Home Improvement role and talked about the experience.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Allen talked about how emotional it was for him to play Tim Taylor again. “It was very peculiar to do both parts, I’ll tell you that. It was challenging for me to do both parts and kind of emotional,” he began. He also revealed a large part of its being emotional came from Earl Hindman’s death in 2003. For those who don’t know, Hindman played his next-door neighbor Wilson in Home Improvement.

“I adored the man and we kind of brought that up in the story,” Allen said. “I started thinking about all the history I had with that TV show, how I compare it to my life on this show. It’s all about loss, is all I kept saying in that episode.”

Funnily enough, Allen’s Last Man Standing character mocked Tim Taylor the whole episode, so it was quite amusing.