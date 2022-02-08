‘Home Improvement’: Tim Allen Once Struggled When It Came to Submitting His Emmy Nomination

Home Improvement is a sitcom that stands the test of time and is still avidly watched today. The franchise was especially important for Tim Allen since it was his biggest role yet. His inexperience in that regard got him in a bit of trouble, with him struggling to submit his own Emmy nomination for the show.

Looper shared some little-known facts about Home Improvement, with many being surprising or amusing. One involves Tim Allen and the Emmy Awards. Given the show’s incredible success, even from the beginning, you might expect Allen to have a good chance at the Emmys the year it debuted. However, a huge snag occurred simply because he wasn’t aware of how it worked and didn’t submit himself for an award.

A little-known fact about the Emmy Awards is performers must submit their own names for consideration to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Tim Allen didn’t know this either, so he didn’t submit his own name for consideration.

At a glance, it’s easy to look at the Emmys in the summer of 1992 and think Allen was snubbed, but it isn’t the case. Fortunately, someone told him the rules later and he took them into consideration next year. In fact, Looper states he personally delivered his application to the academy. He even made a statement of it, having the USC marching band leading the way.

Tim Allen Says He Places Importance on Sitcoms Having Storylines

Though sitcoms often have similar formats, many have their own way of distinguishing themselves. Tim Allen once spoke on something he finds important in his own sitcoms, and that’s a coherent storyline.

Though such a concept might seem straightforward enough, it isn’t something all comedies and sitcoms value. In an interview with Pioneers of Television, he talked about the subject and how other shows handle it. “I fight this because it seems so obvious,” Allen said in the interview. “It’s called a situation comedy. It’s not a comedy situation, so it can’t be bit to bit to bit. Now to reference, Tina Fey, or 30 Rock. That appears to be a comedy situation. It’s vignette after vignette after vignette. The story is there. Community sometimes is the same way.”

Continuing, he said he doesn’t condemn other shows for the way they do things. He merely thinks if the story exists, you can mine jokes from it.

“I struggle with this because I am not making a judgment either way,” Allen continued. “I prefer a story–I’ll make it funny. That’s what I do. I’m constantly having this conversation. They go ‘well, here’s the bits we got.’ Then we structure reality to fit a bit, and it’s a very subtle difference. We’ll make it funny. You’re comedy writers. My staff is very funny. Trust that you’ll find the joke. Believe me, we’ll find the joke. We’ve got comics on staff. I’m a comic. We’ll find the joke. I’ll go to funerals and laugh. So get the story first, then you’ll hook people.”