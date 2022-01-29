‘Home Team’: Comedy Starring Kevin James as Saints Coach Sean Payton Is Streaming on Netflix

If you’re a fan of sports comedies and Kevin James, there’s a perfect movie for you that’s currently streaming on Netflix.

In the movie “Home Team,” Kevin James stars as the New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. It all deals with the massive “Bountygate” scandal that took place in the NFL from 2011 to 2012. It takes place two years after the Saints won against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Suddenly, it comes to light that he was involved in a team-wide scandal.

He was assisting in paying players to injure opposing players on the field. Kevin James’ character gets hit with a year-long suspension. Suddenly, his entire life, which is being a football coach, gets shut down. During the film, he says being an NFL coach similar to going one hundred miles an hour 365 days a year.

Now, he’s left with nothing. He decides to go back to the small town of Argyle, Texas. It’s where his ex-wife and their son, Connor, currently live. She’s also remarried now. Connor is 12 years old and is on a football team called the Warriors. As it turns out, they’re pretty terrible and Payton surely has the experience to coach.

Summary of New Netflix ‘Home Team’ Movie

The current head coach is Troy Lambert (played by Taylor Lautner). The kids are losing week after week. Payton decides to become the offensive coordinator and, basically, the head coach. He slowly starts to turn this unfocused and unsuccessful team into something more. Beyond that, “Home Team” also tells the story of how Payton tries to salvage his relationship with his kid. While he was off spending 365 days as an NFL coach, Payton had a kid who barely knew his dad.

It all eventually comes down to the championship game against the Warriors’ rivals. The team learns all about blitzes and speed formations, despite some parents not being too thrilled with it all. Along the way, Coach Payton learns what it means to truly lead a team — whether that be to winning or losing.

It’s definitely an interesting film to stream if you have Netflix. It takes a real-life scandal and turns it into a kids sports comedy full of barfing and hilarious banter. It’s like a mix between “The Benchwarmers,” “Little Giants,” and “Bad News Bears.”

“Home Team” also stars Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, and Tait Blum. It was officially released on January 28.

Kevin James Talks About Role

Kevin James is obviously no stranger to a comedic role (it’s hard not to close your eyes and picture him as Paul Blart the Mall Cop riding around on his segway.)

The movie “Home Town” is actually the first time Kevin James has ever played a real person, rather than a hilarious, fictional character.

“The fact it’s a comedy gives me a little more leeway and I can play with it. Doing his accent while he was there on set, that was a little nerve-wracking, and him watching me take control of the team and coach them. But he was so great and so supportive,” James said to USA Today regarding playing Sean Payton.