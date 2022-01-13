‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Takes a Good Ole Front Porch Nap

It might only be Wednesday, but that does not mean that it’s already been a hectic, busy week for folks. It certainly appears to be the case for Home Town star Ben Napier who got caught taking a good ole front porch nap by his wife Erin this week.

In a new post on her personal Instagram, Erin Napier revealed the photo of her husband getting a much-needed snooze in after a long day. She captioned the post, “When the temperature is just right and the lawnmower next door makes a good shush #bigtreefallhard @scotsman.co.”

Fans loved the shot from Erin of her husband Ben Napier getting a quick nap in with the temperature just right. One fan wrote, “Mowing the grass … in January … I can’t even. I bet it smells so dang good too.”

Another fan wrote in the comments, “I envy your nice temps and lawn mowers! Yesterday it was feeling minus 30ish in southern Ontario with the wind chill. Ugh!”

Ben And Erin Napier of ‘Home Town’

The Napiers have become stars on the HGTV show. Their show, where they reinvest in their hometown in all sorts of ways, has resonated with so many folks around the country. So much so, they did an expanded special away from their town. It was a hit for the show, but it did require the family to temporarily relocate across state lines.

Erin told Yahoo, “I just started thinking about, like, all these people that cared for us and took care of us when we’re so far from home. We had a lot of hard moments while we were filming in Wetumpka.”

She concluded, “Our little girl broke her leg. I was really, you know, not feeling great and the pregnancy, and there was a handful of people who knew that I was pregnant there and they just loved us and they took care of us. They brought us food. They helped us, you know, we needed a doctor. We didn’t know who to call. They stepped up and stood in the gap where we really needed people. I was thinking of all those things as we’re filming this scene about just, get it the truck and drive away, and I started crying.”

The family went through a lot there. Their family grew there. They connected with the community, but eventually, it had to end. Ben Napier added, “Then I started crying.” It was an emotional time for the couple and it was hard to leave everyone behind.

You can watch Ben and Erin Napier on HGTV with their hit show “Home Town.”