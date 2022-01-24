‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Her ‘Favorite Vignettes’ From Last Weeks House

Home Town host Erin Napier revealed a few of her favorite decorations from the latest episode of her home renovation show. A series of photos displayed the idyllic living room as well as a gardening bench.

Napier captioned the post: “There’s no new episode of #HGTVHomeTown tonight, but we’ll be back with more new episodes (and me not pregnant!) starting next Sunday 1/30. Here are a few of my favorite vignettes of Donelle’s house from last week!”

Since 2016, Napier has co-starred alongside her husband Ben on Home Town. The series follows the couple as they renovate historic small town homes. It is set in the Napiers’ home of Laurel, Mississippi. The couple scored the HGTV series after appearing in Southern Weddings magazine.

Additionally, Ben and Erin Napier married in 2008, after attending the University of Mississippi. They share two daughters: Helen, born in 2018 and Mae, born in 2021. Their show proved a ratings hit. As a result, two spinoffs have been announced. The first, Home Town Takeover, would see the Napiers travel to another town to renovate multiple homes. The second, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, follows Ben teaching celebrity guests about woodworking and DIY projects. It is currently in its second season on Discovery+.

Home Town’s Erin Napier Opens Up About Illness

Recently, Napier took to Instagram to discuss her previous struggles with her health. Because she suffered from a perforated appendix, Napier developed severe anxiety related to any sickness.

“My appendix has been gone along with the physical suffering for 8 years now, but I’ve been learning through conversation with my friend who is a therapist that it left some deep ruts in my neuro-pathways that have left me with an extreme fear and preoccupation with sickness, nausea in particular, ever since,” she said.

As a result, Napier explained that the Covid-19 pandemic brought back those fears.

“My brain, without my permission, sets off on a fight or flight mission to save my life, when my life is not in any danger at all,” Napier continued. “Panic attacks and spiraling thoughts come rushing in. I’m relieved at least to have connected all these dots in recent months, brought to the surface by the constant upheaval and dread that came with living in a pandemic. This is something you don’t know about me, but I don’t mind if you do. It’s not bad or good, it’s just part of my weird brain and I’m trying to untangle it every day, even as you may see happy news and posts from me.”

Napier felt it was important to share her experiences. The pandemic has impacted everyone in different ways, and no doubt, it has been a hard time.

“That’s everyone though, isn’t it?” Napier concluded. “We’ve all got our personal struggles. But isn’t it so nice to have this place for editing the hard parts out? Like seeing the people you love most gathered around your hospital bed, there’s always a light in the darkness.”