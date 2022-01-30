‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Previews Helping One of Her ‘Best’ Friends in Tonight’s New Episode

In tonight’s episode of Home Town, Erin Napier gets the privilege of finding and designing a new home for one of her “best” friends.

Erin has known the friend, Rebekah Staples, since the two were in middle school. When Rebekah graduated, she moved to Jackson, Mississippi. But now, she wants to return to Laurel in hopes of starting a family one day.

Erin Napier was excited to take the job. And she explained a little more about the backstory on Instagram today.

The Home Town host included three pictures with her post. One teased the big reveal, and the other two were throwback photos of Erin and Rebekah’s younger years.

“While we were filming tonight’s #HGTVHomeTown episode, @scotsman.co noted he knew me the least amount of time out of us all on the tour,” she captioned.

Erin went on to share that she and “Bek” met in show choir when they were 13-years-old. And the house hunter’s now sister-in-law Hope Staples was Erin’s “absolute” best friend when they were “awkward” middle schoolers.

Hope also joined the girls as they searched for the perfect home in Laurel.

“Tonight we help Bek find a house in the country close to her huge family since she’s come back home to Laurel after years of living in the state capital, Jackson,” she continued. ” If you love playful, feminine color palettes and a good homecoming story, this one’s for you.”

Watch the episode tonight on HGTV at 8/7 CT. Or catch it on Discovery Plus after it airs.

“PS,” she added. ” Don’t miss the first minutes of the episode—we have a new season 6 intro with sweet baby Mae and Helen“

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier is Getting so Fit that He’s Considering Entering Body Building Competition

“Home Town” star Ben Napier is committing himself to a healthier lifestyle. And it’s all thanks to his family.

Ben and his wife Erin currently have two daughters, 4-year-old Helen and 7-month-old Mae—and they have another little girl on the way.

So to ensure he’s around long enough to see them grow, Ben has been focusing on a healthy diet and strict workout plan.

During a recent interview with People, Ben shared details about his fitness journey. He said that he’s surrounded by friends and family who are cheering him on, which has been a lot of help. And he’s looking forward to where he may end up.

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll enter a body-building competition,” he laughed. “Probably not going to do that.”

But all jokes aside, Ben Napier is determined to reach peak fitness. According to him, he’s always worked out. But there is a lot of room for growth.

“I can benchpress more than a lot of people,” he continued. “But I can’t do a pull-up.”

And luckily, the woodworker has an ally in his wife’s older brother, Clarke, a physical therapist.

“I need to start working out a little more intentionally,” he added. ” And so I’m using pull-ups as like a benchmark. This is my new lifestyle. This is every day.”