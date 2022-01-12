‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reflects on the ‘Honor’ of Remodeling a Historic Home

“Home Town” star Erin Napier shares a sweet reflection on their latest episode’s remodeling project. Check out the post here.

“Home Town” star Erin Napier loves what she does. Having the opportunity to remodel historic properties is a special undertaking. The latest episode of the HGTV show is the first of the series’ sixth season. To celebrate, Napier is looking back at her beautiful work.

“The Ostermiller house was such an honor for us to take on, knowing what it would mean to Mrs. Patty and Shuff,” she begins. “In a town like Laurel, renovating a home is deeply personal for more than one family. 9 times out of 10 @scotsman.co and I are familiar with the family who is letting a home and their memories there go. To have the blessing of the first family is such a gift, doubly so when the new homeowners love it too. How lucky are we to be the custodians of homes that hold a family’s history?”

Fan Reactions

“Home Town” fans are in awe of the couple’s work.

“Love all this cozy texture,” Liz Marie writes.

“Loved this episode and I think my favorite part was Ms Patty’s daughter hanging the painting and help with those final touches. Really full circle,” @mimiandmads adds.

Napier’s post just shows a sneak peek of the episode. HGTV gives a short description of the season’s premiere.

“One of the kids that Ben advised as a youth minister is all grown up and working as a mentor for the next generation; now, this athlete is ready to buy his first home, and Ben and Erin must find one that fits into his industrial and modern style,” the network writes.

Viewers can watch the episode now on Hulu or YouTube TV.

The “Home Town” Couple

HGTV’s favorite couple is pretty adorable. “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier are going on their 14th wedding anniversary soon. Spending most of their lives together, the couple is thankful for their strong bond. In an interview with People, they discuss their teamwork.

“We kind of formed our identities around each other in a way that I think is really healthy and good,” Erin Napier says. ”There are things I’m not great at that Ben is, and there are things that he needs help with.”

“We became grown-ups together. Like, we started as grown-ups together,” Ben adds.

Erin can’t imagine her life without Ben in it.

“I was 19 when we met, and now I’m 36. I’ve spent most of my life with Ben. It’s getting to the point where it’s about to be I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t.”