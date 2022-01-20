‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reflects on Personal Struggles in Emotional Post

Co-stars of the HGTV hit ‘Home Town’, Erin and Ben Napier have become big-time stars on the network over the last few years. Their commitment to doing good in their community and helping others through their show and businesses has resulted in all sorts of positives. However, you never know what folks are going through, and that includes folks like Erin and Ben Napier. Yes, ‘Home Town’ star Erin Napier reflected on personal struggles in an emotional post on her personal Instagram this week.

For the caption, she wrote, “This time of year, I feel the anniversary of illness so acutely. These hospital photos were taken in 2014, at the end of my 10-year illness from (unknowingly) a perforated appendix. I wrote about that decade in our book, Make Something Good Today, and for a long time thought I had put that all to bed with that final surgery. My appendix has been gone along with the physical suffering for 8 years now, but I’ve been learning through conversation with my friend who is a therapist that it left some deep ruts in my neuro-pathways that have left me with an extreme fear and preoccupation with sickness, nausea in particular, ever since.”

Erin Napier of ‘Home Town’ Opens Up

Napier battled the mysterious issues for a decade before it all got resolved in 2014. In the post, you see photos taken from the hospital with Ben and family nearby as she dealt with what turned out to be a perforated appendix. Even with the appendix no longer a problem, Napier wrote about the other things that come with moving on from a physical struggle that endured that long.

She continued, “My brain, without my permission, sets off on a fight or flight mission to save my life, when my life is not in any danger at all. Panic attacks and spiraling thoughts come rushing in. I’m relieved at least to have connected all these dots in recent months, brought to the surface by the constant upheaval and dread that came with living in a pandemic.

Erin Napier concluded, “This is something you don’t know about me, but I don’t mind if you do. It’s not bad or good, it’s just part of my weird brain and I’m trying to untangle it every day, even as you may see happy news and posts from me. That’s everyone though, isn’t it? We’ve all got our personal struggles. But isn’t it so nice to have this place for editing the hard parts out? Like seeing the people you love most gathered around your hospital bed, there’s always a light in the darkness.”

Napier told all. She opened up in a major way about her struggles with it all. Her message is still strong. She wants to be honest. She emphasizes that you never know what someone else is going through. Still, there is light. It can get better. With time.

