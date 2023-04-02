‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Recovering From Major Surgery: PHOTO

Home Town Star Ben Napier just had some major surgery, but he has the ‘best nurse in the biz’ taking care of him. Taking to Instagram, Erin Napier shared a photo of her husband and tv co-star on the couch wearing his hospital bracelet as well as a shoulder sling.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the caption, Erin Napier noted all the details of the surgery. “Rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off, cartilage trimmed,” Napier captioned the image. She also included a lovely postscript: “Best nurse in the biz.” In the foreground of the photo, one can find a well-wishing note written in crayon with hearts signed by the couple’s eldest daughter Helen, who is five years old, according to People.

Besides the sweet letter, Helen seemingly adorned her dad with an assortment of lovable plushies. In addition, the couple also has a daughter named Mae who is 22 months old. Before his operation, Erin flaunted a photograph of Ben toiling away in a shirtless state at a makeshift exercise room.

“Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure,” Erin wrote in the post.

Ben Napier has also taken care of Erin during a mysterious illness

The Home Town family has always gone above and beyond to take care of each other during health issues. Especially in their earlier years together. It’s a bond that they continue to uphold today. As Erin Napiers revealed in her memoir Make Something Good Today, an unidentified sickness had been afflicting her for a decade since she was 19. “It was a really sad and scary and confusing ten years,” she explained. Throughout episodes of excruciating pain, Ben unwaveringly devoted himself to taking care of her. She was rendered immobile for days at a time – and yet he never left her side.

In 2014, the cause of this peculiar sickness was at last uncovered: after recurring ruptures and healing cycles for years, an inflamed appendix had birthed a mass of scar tissue encapsulating her organs. While pursuing their studies at Jones County Junior College in Michigan, Erin and Ben crossed paths – sparking the beginning of a beautiful love story. “He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin recalled to People. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

In 2008, Ben proposed to Erin and they happily wed. Afterward, their renovation show Home Town debuted on HGTV in 2016, proving to be a huge success. Now the couple is set for the second season of Home Town Takeover starting April 23 – it promises to deliver even more joy and exciting renovations.