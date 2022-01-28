“Home Town” has become one of the biggest shows on HGTV in recent years. The program starts in a multitude of ways with Ben and Erin Napier at the helm. The couple stays busy with the television show, their companies, and raising a family of their own. They have a lot on their plate. However, sometimes you have to step back and appreciate the little things. Yes, “Home Town” star Erin Napier is proud of her daughters for being good sleepers.

In a new post on her personal Instagram, she wrote, “no one can say the napier girls are bad sleepers (all credit to @takingcarababies).”

It was an adorable photo of their girls sound asleep for an afternoon nap. Fans loved the picture and note. One fan wrote in the comments, “Helen’s looking SO big. Mae looks like she’s making snow angels.”

Another fan wrote, “ALL the credit to Cara. She’s #1 in our book!”

Erin Napier on ‘Home Town: TakeOver’

The Napiers took on a big task with this spin-off. It was a big deal for them to take their family to another location.

She told Yahoo, “I just started thinking about, like, all these people that cared for us and took care of us when we’re so far from home. We had a lot of hard moments while we were filming in Wetumpka,” Erin says. “Our little girl broke her leg. I was really, you know, not feeling great and the pregnancy, and there was a handful of people who knew that I was pregnant there and they just loved us and they took care of us. They brought us food. They helped us, you know, we needed a doctor. We didn’t know who to call. They stepped up and stood in the gap where we really needed people. I was thinking of all those things as we’re filming this scene about just, get it the truck and drive away, and I started crying.”

It was a lot. They connected with the families there.

She concluded, “It’s not her job to know how to make a store pretty,” Erin says. It’s Tabatha’s job to “sell pretty clothes. Those are two different things, and so that’s something we could help with was merchandising, helping her tell the story of her store and its brand in a way that was more true to who is. And she wanted her store to feel sophisticated and modern and like a boutique you might find in New York City… And so that was our job, to take her wishes and her dreams for this store and to make it real.”

You can watch “Home Town” on HGTV.