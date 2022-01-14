‘Home Work’ Will Return to Magnolia Network Following Investigation Into Renovation Complaints

Magnolia Network has decided to add the unscripted renovation show, Home Work, back to its lineup now that executives have completed the investigation into homeowners’ complaints. Previously, several homeowners that appeared on the show came forward with some negative feedback regarding the hosts and their quality of work. In response, the network, owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines, decided to pull the series.

Home Work follows the team of Candis and Andy Meredith as they help bring new life to Utah residents’ homes. Unfortunately, since working on these houses, several recipients have complained that the Merediths damaged their homes in the process. They also complained that the Home Work hosts caused long delays and went over their budgets.

This included homeowner Aubry Bennion, who appeared on Home Work. Back in 2019, the Merediths agreed to renovate her kitchen and other rooms in her home. The project was the final touch to her Bountiful home which she had only purchased a year earlier. Once Candis and Andy arrived, they informed her that the process would take several weeks and cost $20,000. Soon enough, though, the Magnolia Network hosts’ work exceeded both time and budget, according to Deseret News.

Last Friday, the Merediths found out that their show would stop airing temporarily until the executives could look into these comments.

Now, after further reviewal, the investigating team reportedly found no “ill or malicious intent” involved in the complaints. They now feel comfortable returning the series to screens.

Magnolia Network Says ‘Home Work’ Receives Mixed Responses

While the complaints only came from a handful of homeowners, the network still took the allegations very seriously. According to a source close to the network, the Merediths’ performance on these homes was not up to network standards. The source also told Variety that they are working closely with the hosts of Home Work to prevent future complaints.

On Thursday, Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network, released a statement regarding the results of the investigation.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” Page said.“In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent. Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with ‘Home Work’ fell short of our network’s standards.”

Page concluded in the statement, “While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”