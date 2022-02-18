how-burt-reynolds-landed-his-big-break

In his long and successful career, Burt Reynolds played so many roles. From TV to movies, Reynolds was a massive star and an American icon.

The actor wasn’t always the mustached sex symbol that he became in the 1970s and 80s. He was one of the biggest stars in the world for multiple decades. However, it wasn’t always like that for Reynolds. In the 1960s, he earned a reputation for his roles on Gunsmoke, Hawk, and Dan August to begin the 70s.

When it comes to television roles, there is only one that you can point to as his “big break.” Of course, on the big screen, it was Deliverance that made him a huge box office hit. He had to earn that role though. At one point, Burt Reynolds was playing football in college, and just playing his first on-stage theater role.

Soon after, though, he would find a little traction in Hollywood. Universal Studios signed the young star to a seven-year deal. He found a role on Riverboat but it did not last. He was taken off the show after just 20 episodes. Now, things didn’t stop there. Universal still had the actor and saw that he had talent. However, they had to find a perfect fit for him or it wasn’t going to work.

That’s when he found a spot on Gunsmoke. Reynolds, a clean-shaven, but still very handsome face, was noted for his talents on the series. In 1965, at the behest of Milburn Stone, the actor that played Doc Adams on the show, Burt left. The advice that Stone gave to him was invaluable.

However, Burt Reynolds might not have been the Bandit if it wasn’t for Gunsmoke. There is no telling what might have been.

Burt Reynolds Talked ‘Gunsmoke’ Memory

During his time on the show, Burt Reynolds was a star on Gunsmoke. He also had some good memories during his time on the show. While talking with Cowboys and Indians, the actor discussed one of his favorite memories from his time on the show. It turns out, it was the same memory of Stone telling him to high tail it out of Gunsmoke.

“I enjoyed being on Gunsmoke,” the actor said. However, it was that conversation with Stone and Reynolds said, “this interview might not even be taking place,” if it hadn’t been for this one moment.

“Your movies are taking off – get out of here,” Stone apparently told the young Burt Reynolds. “I said, ‘Don’t you like me?'” Reynolds recalled. “He said – total gentleman that he was – ‘I love your work. But it’s time to think about your movie career.’ I knew he was the smartest guy on the set – I always thought that. He was so wonderful. So I quit.”

Thank goodness for Milburn Stone, eh?