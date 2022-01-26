How ‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Creates an In-Universe Plot Hole

One Chicago Med actress had multiple identities in two of Dick Wolf’s most popular franchises. And no one seemed to notice.

The star—Marlyne Barrett—plays fan-favorite nurse Maggie Lockwood on Med. And she’s been a regular since the very start. Because she’s so loved, she’s also appeared on Chicago P.D. five times and Chicago Fire ten times.

And it seems like Barret is also a Dick Wolf favorite actor because the famed showrunner has used her in his other wildly popular Law & Order universe—in six separate roles. And she played three of those roles during the same year.

Marlyne Barrett first jumped into Law & Order in 2005 when she was using her maiden name Marlyne Afflack. In a Season 15 episode titled Obsession, she played a woman named Alana Sinclair who was connected to the murder of a conservative talk show host.

Two months after Obsession aired, the actress starred in season one of the now-canceled Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: Trial By Jury. In an episode titled Pattern of Conduct, she played Diane Harris. And her character was loosely based on a woman who made sexual assault allegations against the late Kobe Bryant.

Seeing a familiar face in the same universe within that short of a time span could seem odd. But Dick Wolf didn’t mind. And he proved that by casting Barret once again in a Law & Order: Special Victims Unit that debuted only a month later.

During a season 6 show called Night, Barret became Sarah Miller. Sarah spoke with detectives Stabler and Benson after being a victim of assault.

‘Chicago Med’s’ Marlyne Barrett Went on to Star as Three More ‘Law & Order’ Characters

By the end of 2005, Marlyne Barrett had become a regular Dick Wolf muse. And she went on to pick up three more Law & Order names before finding her series regular spot on Chicago Med.

The next year, Barret finally broke away from playing a victim when she starred as Dr. Donner in Conviction, which was another short-lived Law & Order spinoff. The doctor was a psychiatrist at a mental health institution who helped Billy Desmond solve a case.

You’d think Barrett would have had been done with Law & Order after playing four different people. But she wasn’t. That same year, she returned to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as a villain. In the episode Cage, she starred as Alma Cordoza, a woman who was kidnapping young children.

Then in 2007 and 2008, Marlyne Barrett starred in her final Law & Order gig as a defense attorney named Bocanegra, who gave the main characters a lot of trouble.

We’d think that casting the same face to play six different people in the same universe would create a major plot hole for Law & Order. But as always, Dick Wolf pulled the casting off flawlessly.