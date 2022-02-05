How a Disagreement On Set Led to an Amazing Scene in This John Wayne Classic

The legendary thunderstorm in John Wayne’s She Wore a Yellow Ribbon was real. And it led to a decades-long feud between the movie’s director and cinematographer.

The storm hit as cameras were filming a line of cavalrymen riding through Monument Valley. When the rain began to fall, cinematographer Winton C. Hoch started packing up his cameras. But director John Ford wanted to capture the flashes on the horizon. So, he ordered Hoch to keep shooting.

According to Express, Hoch didn’t think he could shoot suitable footage with the darkening sky. Because without the sunlight, he feared the scene would look low-budget. And furthermore, he worried that the cameras would act lightning rods. And he didn’t want to put his crew in danger.

But the director didn’t care. He insisted that Hoch capture the thunderstorm, which they did. And in the end, it all worked out perfectly. Not one cast or crew member was struck by lightning, and the cinematographer took home an Oscar for his creative film work.

But the major win didn’t make Winton C. Hoch forget the fight he had on set. In fact, he was so mad that he later filed a letter of complaint against Ford with the American Society of Cinematographers.

But ford was never punished for the situation because an eyewitness came forward and disputed the severity of the argument.

One of John Wayne’s Co-Stars Claimed the Fight Did Not Play Out as the DP Claimed

When it came time for the American Society of Cinematographers to review Winton C. Hoch’s allegation, John Wayne’s co-star Harry Carey Jr. stood up in John Ford’s defense.

Carey Jr. had a very different memory of that day. As he recounted, filming had already wrapped up for the day when Ford heard the rumbles in the distance. Excited to catch the drama of a storm on screen, he kindly asked Hoch to unpack his camera and re-shoot the scene.

Instead of arguing with Ford, the cinematographer only warned the director that the footage may not turn out as Ford had hoped.

“It’s awfully dark, Jack,” Carey Jr. remembered him saying. “I’ll shoot it. I just can’t promise anything.”

But Ford thought the opportunity was worth the risk. So he yelled, “Winnie, open her up [the camera lens] and let’s go for it. If it doesn’t turn out, I’ll take the rap.”

And without any protest, Hotch said, “Fair enough, Jack.”

Whose side of the story was true, we’ll never know. All of the people involved have long since passed. But now whenever you watch that emotional moment when the storm meets the men riding through Monument Valley, you can remember this little bit of classic Hollywood lore.