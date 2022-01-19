How ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stars Remember Hilarious Skinny Dipping Episode

A discussion about hooking up on the set led the Dukes of Hazzard cast to break down one of the show’s stranger episodes. John Schneider couldn’t help but laugh dissecting the time the Duke brothers went skinny dipping only to have the General Lee stolen and used to fake their deaths.

They were reminiscing about the show for The Dukes of Hazzard Season 3 DVD when Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke) had an interesting aside for Schneider, who played Bo Duke. Had they ever, ya know, gone “there.” She couldn’t remember. But she quickly asked for another question after realizing they were on camera, which cracked up her TV brothers.

But it reminded Schneider of the Season 2 episode titled “Ghost of General Lee.” In it, the Duke boys go skinny dipping, but someone steals their car while they were in the water. The thieves ditch the orange Dodge Charger in a lake after a short chase. That kicks off a bizarre plot where Boss Hogg tells Hazzard County that the Duke brothers drowned in the car. He did this so he could frame them for stealing his gold watch to collect the insurance money. Bo and Luke Duke turn their car into a “ghost” to scare Hogg into confessing his scheme. Still with me?

After the car is stolen, the naked Duke brothers go looking for help and find it when they come across a young woman working outside of her family’s home. She is unphased that two young naked strangers just showed up on her doorstep. That nonchalance was similar to Bach’s question for Schneider.

“There was something about being so embarrassed because you’re standing buck named in front of a woman, and she didn’t even notice that we’re up there,” Schneider said. “It’s like of like what (Bach) just said, “did we? We didn’t.”

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Cast Remains Close Almost 40 Years Later

Tom Schneider met Tom Wopat in a bathroom on the Warner Bros. lot before they auditioned for Dukes of Hazzard. Wopat had a guitar and Schneider struck up a conversation about music. More than 40 years later, they’re still having that conversation.

“He’s been one of my best friends since the moment we met, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Schneider said. “We’re both theater brats. He came from the community theater. So did I. We have a common love of theater, the roar of the crowd, and all that. We’re joined at the hip forever.”

The Duke brothers are like real brothers, they said. They are very different in a lot of ways, but they’re loyal to a fault and always have each other’s backs.

“Tom and I really bring out the best in each other,” Schneider told Broadway World. “We may not sound alike when we talk, but when we sing, sometimes you can’t tell us apart. In the studio, I put him first, and he puts me first. If that’s not friendship, I don’t know what is.”