How Dwayne Johnson Could Soon be a Billionaire

Are we the only ones surprised Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t a billionaire yet?

Between his massive professional wrestling career, his status as an A-list Hollywood movie actor, the show called “Young Rock” that he is a star and executive producer in, his energy drink, his tequila brand, etc, etc…

Clearly, Dwayne Johnson keeps his plate full. From entertainment to business ventures to charity work, he’s probably also gotten a lot of financial gain over the years too.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s possible that Dwayne Johnson will become a billionaire in the very near future. In fact, he may already be one on paper as of now. It can be hard to say, seeing as most people don’t advertise their financial earnings.

So, what’s the main reason for his newfound increase in money?

His tequila brand, Teremana Tequila. He launched this brand in March 2020. It seemed like the timing was perfect because the tequila has done exceptionally well so far.

During the first 12 months of business, there were 300,000 cases of the liquor sold. The Rock himself has stated that the business is currently on track to sell 600,000 cases annually. To put that into perspective, The Spirits Business reported that Casamigos sold 1.1 million nine-litre cases in 2020. This is one of the most popular tequilas on the market, but Dwayne Johnson’s tequila isn’t terribly far behind that.

It’s no secret that popular celebrities will make a killing from their alcohol brands. People like Sammy Hagar, George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, Kate Hudson, and Conor McGregor have all gotten in on the business successfully.

Is Dwayne Johnson Rich Enough to Own a T-Rex Skull?

Sadly, no (or at least not yet).

In October 2020, there was a very rare 39-foot T-Rex fossil called Stan that was sold at an auction. According to CNN, it was sold to an anonymous buyer for $31,847,500. Recently, fans spotted a T-Rex skull in Johnson’s home during his virtual appearance on “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.”

They pointed it out and Johnson spoke about Stan. There was some confusion, however. That is not the real Stan, but rather a close replica instead.

“I am not the mystery buyer. In my home office, this is my REPLICA CAST of STAN that I had made and purchased from my friends at The Black Hills Institute of Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations … My love, respect, fascination and curiosity for paleontological & archeological science runs deep – and if I was the proud owner of the real STAN, I sure as hell wouldn’t keep him in my office. I’d keep him in a museum, so the world could enjoy, study and learn from him,” Johnson said on Instagram.