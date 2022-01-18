‘How I Met Your Father’ Honors Bob Saget, Who Narrated Original Series

How I Met Your Father included a special tribute to the late comedy icon Bob Saget, who previously narrated How I Met Your Mother.

Starring Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father debuted this week. The series follows a similar premise, with the key difference being that it is a mother telling her children about their father. While Duff plays the lead in the new series, Josh Radnor was the lead of How I Met Your Mother. Kim Cattrall voices the older version of Duff’s character. Similarly, Saget voiced the older counterpart of Radnor’s character. At the end of the first episode, How I Met Your Father included a dedication: “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget.”

“The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act,” said Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman, executive producers of both series. “It’s who Bob really was. And it’s how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You’ll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”

Additionally, Saget received heartfelt tributes from the cast of How I Met Your Mother. Neil Patrick Harris praised his kindness and generosity. Meanwhile, Alyson Hannigan revealed a memory from before How I Met Your Mother.

“One of my fav memories of Bob was when I was babysitting his daughter,” tweeted Hannigan. “I was 15 & couldn’t get her to sleep/stop crying. Bob came home, took her in his arms, played a Tracy Chapman song & danced with her until she fell asleep. He was a wonderful Dad and human.”

How I Met Your Mother Star Praises Bob Saget

Radnor, in particular, posted a long, emotional eulogy. The actor tweeted: “Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

“I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home,” Radnor continued. “When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. This man who I delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. “

“There are people who leave the earth, and you are haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that wasn’t expressed. Luckily, that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other,” concluded Radnor, before adding that he’ll “hear his voice” for the rest of his days.