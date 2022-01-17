How ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Formed His Signature Voice

Steve-O is a man of many things. From a stuntman to a comedian, and now a YouTube personality. Fortunately, he conquered his battle with drugs aside to focus on his career. But the one question that everyone is wondering is, “how did Steve-O form his one-of-a-kind voice?”

People can hear his voice from a mile away. Meaning that it’s so unique. You might think his past is the reason for his voice, but that’s not the case. In fact, you’d be surprised to learn the real reason.

Steve-O Simply Learned How to Speak Differently

In one of his YouTube videos, he explained his voice transformation process.

We know that most people use their vocal cords to talk, but not Steve-O. In one of his YouTube videos, he described the discovery and how it forced him to see a throat doctor. The medical professional found something that was out of the ordinary.

“The throat doctor put a camera down his throat and noticed something unusual. With that said, he used a different throat muscle to speak,” according to Looper.

Surprisingly, the comedian is still in great health. After discovering the unfortunate news, people strongly urged him to see a vocal coach. The coach will help train him to use his vocal cords to speak instead of the other throat muscle. Even though some people like his fun and unique voice, this will save him from any major problems in the future.

Looper reportedly acknowledged Steve-O preferring his iconic voice. “I don’t even know if I want my voice to change,” he said. ‘I kind of like getting recognized over the phone and my girl darn sure doesn’t want anything different. But I’m still going to give it hell because maybe I can use it in a more healthy way.”

The Jackass Feud

Sometimes people just don’t get along in life including real-life friends and Jackass stars. Recently, Steve-O opened up about a disagreement with Johnny Knoxville.

According to IndieWire, Steve reveals that the contract negotiations almost put an end to the Jackass reunion. The two finally came to an agreement.

“You know, quite frankly, I felt that over the last 10 years I had really worked extremely hard to build momentum for myself as a brand in my own right,” the comedian said. “I wanted to retroactively stick up for myself. Over the course of ‘Jackass,’ I never pushed back. I built myself up. I deserved more now because I worked for more. When my entertainment attorney says ‘OK, go for it,’ then I’m going to go for it.”

After all of the tension went away, Steve-O speaks highly of his Jackass crew.