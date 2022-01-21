How Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Is Dealing With Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is one busy, busy person.

Between being a coach on “The Voice,” working on her own music, taking care of her two kids, and hosting her own talk show, her plate is brimming over.

The “Stronger” singer also got divorced from Brandon Blackstock about 18 months ago. Since then, has Clarkson been able to find any time for dating within her busy schedule? As of right now, Kelly Clarkson is prioritizing other parts of her life and taking the time she needs to cope with this difficult transition in her life.

According to HollywoodLife, sources are saying that Clarkson did not want to start dating until her divorce was officially finalized.

“That is just not where Kelly is at right now. She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment,” the source told the news outlet.

Kelly Clarkson has kept her relationships and love life private from the public eye throughout her celebrity life. Prior to the divorce, Clarkson and Blackstock kept things private and on the down-low.

Kelly Clarkson Perspective on Getting Remarried

It seems as though the entire situation was an emotional journey for Clarkson. A big part of that is likely due to the fact that her divorce was made incredibly public. Back in December, Kelly Clarkson was a guest on the “Love Someone” podcast with Delilah. While discussing love and relationships, Clarkson revealed that she was not at all looking for any kind of relationship at this time.

Clarkson also said that despite how public and messy things got with her marriage near the end, she does not regret it at all. She said she’s open to love again, but not necessarily walking down the aisle again.

“Maybe in the future, you never know. Well, I do know I won’t get married again, but I just mean you never know about love, it’s one of those things where we’re engineered — especially from where I’m from — to have to have that. And I don’t have that need,” she said while on the podcast.

Kelly Clarkson is really putting herself first and taking the time she needs and deserves after the situation.

As for her free time, Clarkson must spend it figuring out to be a very successful coach on “The Voice.”

So far, she has been the winning coach four seasons in a row, much to Blake Shelton’s dismay. She most recently won Season 21 with the trio, Girl Named Tom. The new season of the show will not air until fall. There will also only be one season of “The Voice” per year instead of two.