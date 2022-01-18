How ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Performed in Monday Night’s TV Ratings

Here are the Monday night television ratings for “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Some of these numbers may surprise you.

Last night’s television ratings were led by the NFL Wild Card game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Receiving a 2.2 demo rating and about 10.4 million viewers, its competitors had no chance of taking its viewership.

The ratings are also in for CBS. “NCIS” saw an increase in viewers from last week, earning the attention of about 7 million households. It also saw an increase in its demo rating (0.5).

Surprisingly, “NCIS: Hawai’i” averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. These numbers show a drop in the spinoff’s ratings for the week.

Of course, these numbers do not give any data regarding DVR playback numbers or streaming platform viewership. Ratings give a glimpse of how popular television shows are when they are first broadcasting. Fans of the “NCIS” shows are hoping these ratings jump back next week.

A Special Crossover Event

Yes, fans will be receiving a special crossover episode of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law will be joining the Hawaii team for a two-part special event. With the first installment of the crossover airing on March 28, we are all anxious for more details. Luckily, Outsider has the insider info!

The two episodes are titled “Spies, Part 1” and “Spies, Part 2.” The death of Navy engineer Joseph Chan is being investigated by the “NCIS.” Maggie Shaw turns out to be the last person he sees before his passing. Shaw, one of Jane Tennant’s mentors, is also kidnapped. Both teams are on the case, and more interesting clues come out. It sounds like the writers have come up with some clever connections between the two teams. It only makes sense that they would work more closely together.

The stars of both shows announced the spinoff in a fun Instagram video two weeks ago. Wilmer Valderrama shares the big news first. With a big grin on his face, he sounds excited to be going to Hawaii. Cast mates from both series make fun appearances in the video.

“Aloha, Wilmer and Katrina,” she greeted. “Time to be the best host,” Vanessa Lachey says.

“Wilmer and Katrina coming here? Now that’s gonna be fun,” Kate Whistler adds in her video cameo.

“It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes,” Katrina Law says to TV Insider. It seems like both casts are buzzing with excitement.

This 2-part crossover event could be just what “NCIS: Hawai’i” needs to boost its ratings. We can’t wait for March 28th to arrive. Make sure you don’t miss it.