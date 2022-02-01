How ‘Peyton Place’ Star Barbara Rush Found Second Fame With a Commercial

Primetime television dramas have been a big part of television history. Nowadays, most primetime line-ups include a variety of procedural dramas. From coming-of-age stories to shows delving into the lives of the police that keep our streets safe, the drama within courtrooms, or even the histories of some of our favorite families, this genre has long been a major draw to nighttime programming. However, there is one series in particular that some would argue introduced this type of programming to evening television viewers. This series? Peyton Place.

Premiering in 1964, this primetime soap opera was a staple for most television viewers during its five seasons on the air. During its run of over 500 episodes, Peyton Place saw a lot of actors come in and out of the series. Among these stars is longtime actress Barbara Rush.

Even after Peyton Place ended in the late 1960s, Barbara Rush continued with her acting career. In fact, the ninety-five-year-old actress says that she found a sort of second fame late in her career.

“I play this lady who comes in and dumps a lot of coins on the counter,” Barbara Rush tells Fox News of her role in a Wilshire Coin ad.

“And I say, ‘That’s just from my first husband,’ the former Petyon Place star remembers.

A Pile of Coins Leads To A Hilarious Role, and A ‘Second Fame’ For Rush

The actress also notes that this hilarious commercial has brought her back to the limelight. In fact, the actress notes that she has gotten some massive amounts of fan mail for the hilarious role.

“I have gotten more fan mail for that!” Barbara Rush notes.

“Every time I go out… [People] say, ‘Are you that lady from the commercial?’ ” the actress adds. But, she notes, she completely gets why the Wilshire Coin ad has become a fan favorite.

“If you saw it,” Rush says. “You would just love it because it’s funny.”

‘Peyton Place’ Actress Works With Some Big Names

Before developing her role as Marsha Russel on Peyton Place, Barabara Rush had already developed quite a prolific career in the business. Rush found success both on the big screen and on stage. During this time, Rush starred opposite some big names such as James Mason and Dean Martin. She also shared the screen with Frank Sinatra in Robin and the 7 Hoods.

Later, after Peyton Place went off the air in 1969, Barbara Rush went on to portray a variety of other roles on television. Some of these roles include the actress’s turn as Eudora Weldon on Flamingo Road, and later a portrayal as Grandma Ruth Camden in Seventh Heaven.