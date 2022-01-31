How ‘Seinfeld’ Creator Larry David Was Responsible for Show’s Iconic Theme

Despite having no lyrics, the Seinfeld theme is one of the most distinctive in sitcom history, but it almost didn’t make the cut. According to composer Jonathan Wolff, the network didn’t exactly love the jazzy theme.

“I thought I was done,” Wolff explained. “For that moment, I was done. But the network? Mmm, they were not so sure about it. It was weird! We had an actual meeting, which I was invited to because we knew music was one of the topics at hand… Warren Littlefield had the unfortunate job of telling Larry, ‘I don’t like the music. It’s distracting, it’s weird, it’s annoying!’ And as soon as he said the word annoying, Larry David just lit up. Like, ‘Really? Annoying? Cool!'”

After the network complained about the song, Wolff was prepared to have a new theme ready in two hours. However, David was not having it.

“[Larry] was just appalled, flabbergasted that I would even consider caving to a demand and he got mad not at the network, he got mad at me for even suggesting that I might change it,” the Seinfeld composer continued. “And he starts yelling, ‘Get out! Wolff you’re done here! Get out!’ Larry threw me out of the meeting.”

Obviously, David stood his ground. The network caved, and Wolff remained with the show for all nine seasons.

“I love most that people still enjoy it,” Wolff said about the iconic theme. “its quirky nature has survived the test of time. And that even people my kid’s age recognize it.”

Seinfeld Composer Talks Inspiration Behind Theme

Additionally, Wolff unpacked the process behind writing the iconic Seinfeld theme.

“Jerry called me and described to me the opening credits of this new show,” explained Wolff. “In these opening credits, Jerry would stand in front of an audience telling jokes and the audience would laugh. And he wanted a theme song to go with that. Now, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, we know this: theme songs were melodic with a lot of sassy saxophones and silly lyrics. Guilty. I created a lot of that kind of music. I’m not putting it down because I participated.”

To Wolff, it was important to make the theme for Seinfeld different. It didn’t need a cheesy opening theme with lyrics about friendship. That raised a new question: how do you create a song that matches the energy of Jerry Seinfeld?

Wolf continued: “I told Jerry, ‘It sounds more like a sound design issue than a music assignment. So, how about this? We treat the Seinfeld theme song as if your voice telling jokes is the melody, the jokes you tell are the lyrics and my job is to accompany you in a musical way that does not interfere with the audio of you telling jokes. Otherwise, we got a recipe for an audio conflict.'”

Wolff then explained the concept behind his unique choice of sounds. He told Seinfeld: “the organic human nature of your voice telling jokes might go well with the organic human nature of my human lips, tongue and finger snaps, creating a percolating New York energy underneath your dialogue.”

As a result of his creativity, Seinfeld had an inimitable theme that truly suited the tone of the show.