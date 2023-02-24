How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Sequel Going Forward … Without Dr. Seuss

The Grinch is returning to bookstores this fall in a sequel that proves his heart truly did grow three sizes over six decades ago—but this story didn’t come from the mind of Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books will release How the Grinch Lost Christmas on September 5. The new tale picks up one year after the vindictive green thief found his holiday love in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and it finds him looking to show his friends in Who-ville that he’s a changed man by winning the town’s Christmas Crown.

But Grinch’s competitive spirit eventually gets in the way of the yuletide spirit, and an old friend, Cindy Lou Who, has to remind him that “Christmas is not about winning.”

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is one of the most beloved holiday celebration books of all time. Adding to that legacy with a sequel is a process we have carefully considered, and we love what the author and illustrator have created,” President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises Susan Brandt shared in a press release. per Entertainment Weekly. “We feel it will be yet another heartwarming piece of Seussian literature that will help families around the world grow their hearts three more sizes as they celebrate the holidays for decades to come.”

“One of the most asked questions we receive from Seuss fans of all ages is ’What do you think happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas?” added Alice Jonaitis, executive editor at Random House Children’s Books.

‘How the Grinch Lost Christmas’ Created by Two Dr. Seuss Veterans

While it’s not uncommon for famous writers to reemerge posthumously with archived works, this story is not at all linked to Dr. Seuss. Instead, it was written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz. The release will be the first time the enterprise has allowed someone to reinvent the Grinch since the famed author and artist died in 1991.

Heim, however, has penned other Seuss-themed originals, including several By the Cat in the Hat books like If I Were Saint Nick and If I Had Your Vote.

Ruiz is also a veteran of the Cat in the Hat franchise and has been the illustrator for the series’ Learning Library books for 2 decades.

While How the Grinch Lost Christmas isn’t available until September, you can grab your copy now by purchasing it through pre-order.