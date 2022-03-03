‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball’s Daughter Remembers Her Dad Desi Arnaz on His Birthday

Decades after I Love Lucy ended, fans still adore Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.

Lucie Arnaz, the couple’s oldest child, took a moment to commemorate the “Earth” birthday of her dad. The I Love Lucy star would be 105.

Lucie posted an old snap of her and her dad. It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but father and daughter look so very happy, with Lucie holding a bouquet of flowers.

She wrote: “This was the birthday of a pretty interesting fella. Happy earth birthday, Pop. Love you forever and a while after that. ‘Mmmmmmmmmmmmm.’”

We’d like to think that the I Love Lucy star is leading a celestial Conga line as he dances through heaven.

The American public recently became reacquainted with the I Love Lucy couple. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a very successful movie about one week of production of the 1950s-era comedy. Amazon studios released Being the Ricardos late last year. And the movie received three Academy Award nominations. Javier Bardem picked up a nomination for Best Actor for portraying Desi, with Nicole Kidman notching one for Best Actress for playing Lucy.

In an odd coincidence, Bardem’s wife, Penelope Cruz, also is up for Best Actress. That means his real-life spouse will be up against his wife from I Love Lucy.

Bardem recently talked about the super couple while doing publicity for the movie.

“Both of them were super talented but also, they made a very strong team,” Bardem told Deadline. “That included the whole Desi as second banana of it all.

“In my understanding [of their relationship], he was OK knowing that Lucy was the star of the show. She was the creative force. He would take the reins in the production aspect. He made sure everyone knew that and that they treated [Lucy] as she deserved. (And) he protected her and was always there for her no matter what.”

Keystone/Getty Images

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz fell in love at first sight. This was back in 1940 and on the set of the movie Too Many Girls. Ball played a college student. Arnaz portrayed a football player turned bodyguard. Lucy’s dad hired him. The couple eloped months later.

Eleven years later came the premiere of I Love Lucy. The show featured a handsome Cuban bandleader and his funny, beautiful wife. What fans didn’t know was that by the time I Love Lucy aired, their real-life marriage was on the rocks. But you’d never know that by seeing Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on screen.

Lucille Ball filed for divorce in 1944, but the couple reconciled. They finally divorced in 1960, a year before I Love Lucy ended its run.

The two remained friends. They continued to be business partners.

Arnaz died on Dec. 2, 1986. Lucie was at her dad’s bedside when he passed away. Desi Jr., her brother, was on his way to the house when Desi died. Lucille Ball died three years later. But I Love Lucy always lives on.