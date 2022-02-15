‘I Love Lucy’ Star William Frawley Allegedly Called Vivian Vance Nasty Names on Set

William Frawley and Vivian Vance may have portrayed a happy couple on I Love Lucy. But in real life, they absolutely despised each other.

Frawley was infamously impossible to work with. In the past, other actors have shared that he was grumpy and self-righteous. And while working on I Love Lucy, he gave both of the leading ladies plenty of trouble.

But according to Page Six, the actor was more than just a grump. He could also be downright mean. And on at least one occasion, Frawley even referred to Vivian Vance as a “miserable c–t.”

During an exclusive interview, My Three Sons actor Tim Considine told the story. As he remembered, William Frawley used the slur while a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited Considine’s set.

Considine was in the Air Force Reserves at the time, and the officer was dropping by to say hello. Because Frawley also starred in the show, he went to lunch with the visitors.

After having a nice meal, the four of them began walking back to the set.

“I was thinking, ‘Hey, this is a great success. [Frawley] hasn’t said anything to put anyone off,’” the actor remembered. “I was pretty pleased with myself.”

But unfortunately, having the thought jinxed Considine. Because just after, the lieutenant general asked Frawley about Vivian Vance. And as soon as the name was uttered, Considine knew what was coming.

In response, the very first words out of Frawley’s mouth were “That miserable c–t.”

Even at the time, it was common knowledge that William Frawley hated Vivian Vance. But no one truly knew just how awful Frawley treated her.

Author Audrey Kupferberg Said the ‘I Love Lucy’ Actor Was a ‘Rough’ Man

Audrey Kupferberg, co-author of Meet the Mertzes: The Life Stories of I Love Lucy’s Other Couple, actually detailed his behavior in her 1999 book. And she was disappointed by how much Frawley’s character was toned down in the recent biopic Being the Ricardos.

“I was very upset over the movie,” Kupferberg told Page Six. “I thought J.K. Simmons, who’s a really good actor, his character was just not like Frawley was. They really warmed him up. The idea that he took a drink or two … he was really a very, very bad alcoholic.”

According to the author, Frawley “drank all day” on set. And in between sets, he would move the party to a bar called Nickodell.

“He would drink there, and then after work, he would drink more,” she said. “He was also really cheap, and when Nickodell raised the price of their beer by 10 cents a glass, he stopped going there and went to Musso and Frank.”

Kupferberg went on to add that Frawley was “a mean, rough man.”

“He was a woman-hater, known throughout Hollywood for very bad language and just antisocial behavior.”

But despite all the bad press, Tim Considine thought Frawley was a “terrific guy.”

It was always his job to bring Frawley back from Nickodell when he had too many drinks. And Considine remembers his drunken antics affectionately.

“Sometimes he’d fall asleep in the middle of a scene,” Considine shared with a laugh. “He’d blow a line and say, ‘Who writes this crap?’”