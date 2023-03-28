Ice-T Recalls the ‘One Thing’ He Taught ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

More than after 20 years after first appearing on the set of Law & Order: SVU, Ice-T recalls the “one thing” he taught his co-star Mariska Hargitay.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Ice-T stated that his daughter Mariska Hargitay that she needed to learn how to say “no” sometimes when it comes to her acting career. “Mariska’s a very giving person and it can make you sick worrying about other people and not taking care of yourself. I believe that a lot of times people need to use that word ‘no.’ We keep each other sane.”

Hargitay recently spoke at Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. “The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship. You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend and I cannot tell you what that means to me.”

Mariska Hargitay also told Ice-T that he has been such a joy in her life over the years. She further pointed out that he is the “embodiment” of loyalty as well as he tells the truth and keeps it real. “You usually introduce it with, ‘So here’s what’s up.’”

Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay Recently Mourned the Loss of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Richard Belzer

Meanwhile, Ice-T opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Mariska Hargitay had been mourning the loss of their former Law & Order: SVU co-star Richard Belzer.

“After that great week, coming off the star ceremony, I partied with all my friends in L.A.,” he recalled. “‘Ice, you brought a star back to the hood!’ – it was a great night. Woke up, Belzer passed away. And it just crushed me.”

Ice-T then said that the “pain of ice” is inevitable. “We’re going to lose people. People are going to be sick. Happiness is rare. I’m happy right now, but I’m talking about that moment where you’re just happy, you’re partying and you tend to feel guilty sometimes. That moment, enjoy that to death because the pain is coming. Suck those moments up.”

The Law & Order: SVU star went on to add that his wisdom comes from “licks” he had received throughout his life. “Things you’ve gone through – it’s never a loss,” he advised. “It’s always a lesson.”

Richard Belzer was 78 years old at the time of his death. The late actor appeared on Law & Order: SVU for 325 episodes from 1999 to 2016. He also appeared on other TV shows including Law & Order, Homicide, The Beat, The X-Files, Arrested Development, The Wire, and 30 Rock. Upon his departure from SVU in 2019, Belzer officially retired from acting.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Belzer’s family revealed he had several health issues. However, none of them were terminal. “He experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard,” Belzer’s family explained. “Which lead to his passing.”