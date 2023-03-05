Ice-T Reveals Optimistic Thoughts About ‘Law & Order: SVU’s’ Future

With Law & Order: SVU’s season 24 set to conclude later this spring, Ice-T shares his thoughts about the long-running series’ future.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Law & Order: SVU star discussed the show and his future as Sergeant Tutuola. He stated that due to its creator, Dick Wolf, the show will continue to air for quite a long time.

“I got on the show to do four episodes, and it just keeps on going,” Ice-T explained to the late-night talk show host. “This year, we had one of the greatest ratings seasons ever.”

Although the show hasn’t been picked up for a 25th season yet, Ice-T remains confident that the show will be back for another season. “I mean, Dick Wolf has six shows on NBC. So, we’re sitting pretty. We’ll be back for seasons 25, 26. I’m gonna stay on until the wheels fall off.”

The rapper-turned-actor then stated, “Black people don’t jump off boats, especially when they’re still floating, you understand? We ain’t leaving.”

The series, which first premiered in September 1999, follows the Special Victims Unit led by Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. Among those who have appeared on the show with Ice-T and Hargitay are Christopher Meloni (who is now on Law & Order: Organized Crime), and the late Richard Belzer.

Ice-T Mourns the Loss of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Richard Belzer

Following the news that Richard Belzer passed away at 78 years old, Ice-T took to his Instagram account to mourn the loss of the former Law & Order: SVU star.

In the social media post, Ice-T declared, “Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it!”

Ice-T then shared some advice to his followers. “Remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you Homie.”

As previously reported, the Belzer family issued a statement about the loss of Richard. The late actor’s relatives shared that while he had several health issues over the years, none were ever considered terminal. “He experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard,” they revealed. “Which lead to his passing.”

The family also said that Belzer passed away very peacefully in his sleep at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France. His wife, Harlee McBride, and his eldest daughter were with him at the time of his death. “Due to the nature of his passing, we apologize that we were unable to reach [out] until now, as we needed the time to process through this, gather ourselves, and our thoughts.”