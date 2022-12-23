Iconic ‘A Christmas Story’ House Is For Sale

If you are looking to buy a house with A Christmas Story connection for your holiday tastes, then we have one for you. We get this word from film fan Brian Jones, who is selling the Cleveland house featured in the holiday classic. Jones bought the property in 2004 for $150,000. He turned it into a tourist attraction, alongside other nearby lots that were turned into a museum and gift stop.

So, the house that Ralphie Parker and his family called home is up for sale. That goes along with the Bumpus House next door and other nearby lots, the Akron Beacon Journal reported in November. Earlier in December, Jones told Variety that selling the property was part of his long-term plan once he got the tourist attraction up and running.

“I’ve tried to tee this up for anybody who wants to take it to the next level,” Jones said. “There’s more to do here: a candy store where you can see some grizzly bears, a Santa mountain. I’d love to add a Chinese restaurant and a BB-gun range. We can make it completely immersive for people.” But Jones, according to Pop Culture, has not publicly disclosed how much he wants for the lot. Right now, Jones is screening “qualified buyers” before signing confidentiality agreements. Variety made a joke and offered $4 million. Jones said nope. “Not even close,” Jones said. “You don’t even have the money to operate this place annually. Go fish.”

Man Purchased ‘A Christmas Story’ House On eBay

For his part, Jones purchased the A Christmas Story home on eBay. It has been a bed and breakfast and museum in recent years. Jones spent thousands of dollars restoring the home and the surrounding area. He wanted to make it look just like it did in the 1983 film. Right now, the sale is being overseen by Hoff & Leigh real estate. No price tag has been disclosed.

The property listing is on the real estate firm’s website. It notes that the “entire campus” is for sale. “When we say all this can be yours, we’re serious,” the listing reads. “The entire campus is for sale, which spans a total of 1.3 acres including five buildings on seven parcels. Additionally, there are two public and one private parking lots, and two empty lots which create room for further expansion.”

Meanwhile, the A Christmas Story house was built in 1895. A Christmas Story was directed by Bob Clark and is based on Jean Shepherd’s book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. Peter Billingsley played Ralphie, while Shepherd narrated the film as adult Ralphie. Finally, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin played Ralphie’s parents, while Ian Petrella starred as his brother Randy.