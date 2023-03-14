‘Impractical Jokers’ Castmate Joe Gatto’s Son Reportedly Hospitalized

Joe Gatto, who is best known for his role on Impractical Jokers, revealed on Monday (March 13th) that his 5-year-old son Remington was recently hospitalized.

In his Monday Instagram post, Gatto shared a snapshot of Remington laying in a hospital bed. He didn’t share what caused the 5-year-old’s hospitalization. “Hospital nights,” the comedian declared in the caption. “Rest up little buddy. He’s on the mend. Just another sleepover here. Thanks for the well wishes.”

Joe Gatto shares Remington with his former wife Bessy. The duo married in 2013 and had Remington as well as a daughter Milana. Gatto announced his departure from Impractical Jokers in late 2021 amid his separation from Bessy. In an Instagram post, Gatto reflected on his time on the series.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Joe Gatto explained. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Joe Gatto’s Ex Shares Details About Their Co-Parenting Relationship

During an April 2022 interview with US Weekly, Joe Gatto’s ex, Bessy Gatto, spoke about how the former couple’s co-parenting relationship works.

“We will always be family,” Bessy explained. “Our babies deserve to have us both in their life and to have us both be happy and thriving. We are friends and co-parents to our beautiful kids and intend to always put them first and do what’s best for our family.”

Bessy then said that she and Joe Gatto are very fortunate to be able to make it easy for all of the family. “Most of the time, that is not the case for [divorced parents]. But this is the best thing for us and the kids. We still have lots of laughs and family time.”

Bessy further spoke about her and Joe’s kids and their busy schedules. “Milana is very active and loves gymnastics, dance, and tennis. Remington loves horseback riding, swimming, and soccer. They love being at Joe’s shows and have made an appearance on stage a few times.”

Bessy and Joe Gatto did release a joint statement about their decision to separate. “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” the former couple explained at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”