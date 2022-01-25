‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Moving Forward With New Project Shortly After Exiting Show

Impractical Jokers fans received unfortunate news a few weeks ago when Joe Gatto announced his departure from the show. Following it, he announced he is moving forward with a new project and is excited about the opportunity.

Pop Culture reports Gatto plans to team up with fellow comedian Steve Byrne to launch a new podcast titled Two Cool Moms. Gatto disclosed the announcement on his Instagram Story, where he said he was “really excited” to move forward with the podcast. According to him, the two will “give life advice to people and give our comedic take on their dilemmas and try to help them as best we can.”

Additionally, Gatto explained where the show’s name originated. He said he and Byrne “had cool mothers and influencers in our lives and think we give cool motherly advice.” In essence, it sounds like a comedic variation of what Frasier Crane did on Frasier. Despite the recent announcement, Joe Gatto said the duo already recorded a couple of episodes and wants to release more “probably next month.”

While I’m sure most of us will miss seeing him on Impractical Jokers, Gatto seems happy about the new arrangement.

Joe Gatto’s ‘Impractical Jokers’ Announcement and Why He Left

Considering Joe Gatto is a fan-favorite and Impractical Jokers staple, his departure is a surprise to many. Announcing it at the beginning of this year, he gave a couple of reasons as to why he felt it had to happen.

Though New Years is typically a time to celebrate, shortly before 2022 began, Joe Gatto took to Instagram to post the news.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the caption began.

Continuing, Joe Gatto cites personal issues, such as separating from his wife, Bessy. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Despite some of his relationships souring, Gatto makes sure to note Murr, Q, and Sal have always been there for him. His leaving the show was completely amicable and he says there are no hard feelings between any of them.

Gatto’s friends and former castmates shared their own statement about him leaving that TV Line shared. The crew says they never imagined making the show without him, but wish to continue making people laugh and wish him the best of luck.