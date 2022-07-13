‘Indiana Jones’ Writer Admits to Making This Colossal Mistake in Sequel

Since its release in June of 1981, the adventures of Indiana Jones have thrilled moviegoers as it quickly became an iconic film. Just three years after its original release, the sequel premiered, making actor Harrison Ford a household name. Besides Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford also acted in another legendary series, Star Wars. But while donning the famous hat and whip, Indiana Jones accumulated a staggering 1.9 billion. With the fifth installment in the series slated for the 2023 release, screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, recently discussed the 2008 film and one of the biggest mistakes he made.

Considered to be one of the worst films in the series among fans, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull follows Indiana Jones as he searches for the crystal skull of Akator. Believed to have mystical powers, the film surrounded how the skull wasn’t magic, but the part of an alien race. The main plot was filled with cameos from the original franchise and introduced the son of Indiana Jones played by Disney star Shia LeBeouf. But with cameos and big stars, the film sits at 78% of Rotten Tomatoes.

The Failed Ideas Of Indiana Jones

Talking about missed opportunities and failures, Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible, admitted he wasn’t a fan of the alien idea. He even tried to persuade both George Lucas and Stephen Spielberg to pick another path. “I was never happy with the idea [of including alien-like creatures in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull]. When I came on, I tried to convince [director Steven Spielberg and franchise co-creator George Lucas] to change it—I had this other idea. They didn’t want to change it.”

The writer added, “I’m not saying mine would’ve been better. But I think that a lot of the pushback that movie got, in a larger sense aside from little things people might not have liked—that were too silly or whatever—the larger one was that [fans said] ‘We don’t feel like aliens should’ve been in an Indiana Jones movie.’ Fair enough, in retrospect, you’re probably right [laughs].”

Harrison Ford Wears The Hat For One Last Adventure

Although Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hinted at being the last time Harrison Ford portrayed Indiana Jones, the 79-year-old is gearing up for one last adventure. This is the first film in the franchise Spielberg is not directing. James Mangold has taken over. Best known for Walk the Line and Knight and Day, the fifth film is already in post-production.

While there are no details about the plot, a picture from the film showed Ford embracing the role once again. Excited fans continue to speculate as to what lies ahead for the professor of archaeology who has a deadly fear of snakes.